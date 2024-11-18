World

Donald Trump Jr. makes huge claims against Joe Biden

Donald Trump Jr accused the 46th U.S. President initiating ' World War 3'

  by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024
Donald Trump Jr. makes huge claims against Joe Biden

Donald Trump Jr has made major claims against Joe Biden before of his father taking office.

His statement comes after the 46th U.S. President seemingly allowed Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia for the first time.

The step can bring a change in American policy after months of pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

However, Donald Trump Jr believed that it could risk starting another world war.

He tweed on X, "The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives. Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be damned!!! Imbeciles!"

David Sacks, an important donor to Trump's presidential campaign, mentioned that it would "massively escalate" the situation.

He chimed it, "President Trump won a clear mandate to end the war in Ukraine. So what does Biden do in his final two months in office? Massively escalate it. Is his goal to hand Trump the worst situation possible?"

Notably, Ukrainian President has been asking Mr Biden to give a clear pass for months.

Trump and JD Vance are scheduled to be inaugurated as the 47th president and the 50th vice president on January 20, 2025.

