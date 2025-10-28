Midhurst Gardens stabbing leaves one dead, two injured in west London

A fatal stabbing in west London has left one man dead and two other injured.
The Police rushed to Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge and arrested a 22-year-old Afghan national on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
A 49-year-old man received medical treatment at the scene but sadly died from his injuries while a 45-year-old man was seriously injured and is expected to have permanent damage from his wounds.
The 14-year-old boy was also injured in the incident but fortunately his wounds were not life-threatening.
As per BBC, arrested man was taken to hospital as a precaution but has since been taken into police custody.
The police have said the stabbing was not a terrorist attack and they are now investigating to see whether the suspect knew the three victims or had any personal link to them.
Ch Supt Jill Horsfall said in a statement, noting, "This was a shocking and senseless act of violence that has left one man dead and two others injured."
"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time," the statement added.
The police have informed the dead man's family about his death and they are being supported by specially-trained officers.