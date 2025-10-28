Albert Pike Confederate statue returns after Trump’s restoration order

A Confederate statue that was torn down and set on fire during the 2020 social justice protests in Washington has been restored to its place by order of President Donald Trump.
The statues of General Albert Pike has been controversial for a long time, just like many other Confederate monuments in the United States that were built many years after the Civil War.
In August, the National Park Service said it would bring back the repaired statue as President Trump had issues an order called "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History," which directed return of such monuments.
Democratic Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents the District of Columbia, called the restoration “offensive to members of the military who serve honorably," as per BBC.
Meanwhile, local officials have been asking for it to be taken down for a long time.
Homes Norton who has always opposed the statue has tried several times to pass a law to remove it permanently.
Pike's statue was the only monument to a Confederate general in the nation's capital before it was pulled down in 2020.
Pike was a senior member of the Freemasons, an old and secretive organization, a group that funded the creation of his statue.
After his death, Pike’s body was buried at the Freemasons’ main building in Washington, which also includes a small museum dedicated to his memory.