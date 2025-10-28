Amazon set to cut 14,000 jobs in major AI-driven shakeup

Amazon is set to cut around 14,000 jobs in a major corporate shakeup.
This decision comes partly due to the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI).
Beth Galetti, the company's senior VP said the affected employees would be notified later on Tuesday, October 28.
“The reductions we’re sharing today are a continuation of this work to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets and what matters most to our customers’ current and future needs,” Galetti said as per ABC News.
Galetti said roughly 14,000 employees being laid off which is about 4% of the Amazon's 350,000 strong workforce will be provided support over the coming weeks and months.
Over the past two years, Amazon has gradually reduced jobs in divisions like books, devices and Wondery podcasts which has helped teams work more efficiently.
Looking ahead to 2026, the company plans to continue managing staffing by cutting jobs in some areas while hiring in others.
Reports suggested that the company will give most employees affected by the layoffs 90 days to apply for other jobs within the company while the company's recruiting teams will give priority to these employees when filing new roles.