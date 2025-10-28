Kenya plane crash kills 11 tourists flying to safari

A tragic plane crash in Kenya has claimed the lives of eleven tourists travelling to a safari reserve.
As per multiple reports, the plane caught fire and was completely destroyed, leaving only charred remains in the hilly and forested area when it went down.
The plane was on a flight from Diani Airport on Kenya’s coast to the Maasai Mara National Reserve when it crashed.
Among the eleven people who died were eight Hungarian tourists, two German tourists and the Kenyan pilot.
Officials initially said that the plane crash happened at 5:30 am but the Kenyan transport minister later clarified that it occurred at 8:35 am.
The Ministry of Roads and Transport said the plane was completely destroyed both by the crash impact and the fire that followed.
In a statement, John Cleave, the chairman of Mombasa Air Safari, said "our hearts and prayers" were with all those affected by the crash. "Our primary focus right now is on providing all possible support to the families affected."
Kenya’s aircraft accident investigation team has been sent to the crash site to start an official investigation.
The department also emphasised that the Kenyan government considers aviation safety its top priority.