World

Kenya plane crash kills 11 tourists flying to safari

Eleven people have been killed after a plane carrying tourists to a Kenyan safari reserve crashed

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Kenya plane crash kills 11 tourists flying to safari
Kenya plane crash kills 11 tourists flying to safari

A tragic plane crash in Kenya has claimed the lives of eleven tourists travelling to a safari reserve.

As per multiple reports, the plane caught fire and was completely destroyed, leaving only charred remains in the hilly and forested area when it went down.

The plane was on a flight from Diani Airport on Kenya’s coast to the Maasai Mara National Reserve when it crashed.

Among the eleven people who died were eight Hungarian tourists, two German tourists and the Kenyan pilot.

Officials initially said that the plane crash happened at 5:30 am but the Kenyan transport minister later clarified that it occurred at 8:35 am.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport said the plane was completely destroyed both by the crash impact and the fire that followed.

In a statement, John Cleave, the chairman of Mombasa Air Safari, said "our hearts and prayers" were with all those affected by the crash. "Our primary focus right now is on providing all possible support to the families affected."

Kenya’s aircraft accident investigation team has been sent to the crash site to start an official investigation.

The department also emphasised that the Kenyan government considers aviation safety its top priority.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Midhurst Gardens stabbing leaves one dead, two injured in west London

Midhurst Gardens stabbing leaves one dead, two injured in west London
One man has died and another has been seriously injured after a triple stabbing in west London

Albert Pike Confederate statue returns after Trump’s restoration order

Albert Pike Confederate statue returns after Trump’s restoration order
The statues of General Albert Pike has been controversial for a long time, just like many other Confederate monuments

Amazon set to cut 14,000 jobs in major AI-driven shakeup

Amazon set to cut 14,000 jobs in major AI-driven shakeup
Roughly 14,000 employees being laid off which is about 4% of the Amazon's 350,000 strong workforce

Shinzo Abe’s assassin pleads guilty as trial opens in Japan

Shinzo Abe’s assassin pleads guilty as trial opens in Japan
Tetsuya Yamagami admits killing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Japan court

Bill Gates urges shift in climate fight from emissions cuts on 70th birthday

Bill Gates urges shift in climate fight from emissions cuts on 70th birthday
Gates calls for scientific innovation to tackle climate change, warns China could outpace US in nuclear

Brigitte Macron online harassment trial opens in Paris against ten defendants

Brigitte Macron online harassment trial opens in Paris against ten defendants
Paris Court hears case against ten accused of harassing First Lady Brigitte Macron online

Jamaica on high alert as world's strongest storm of 2025, Melissa approaches

Jamaica on high alert as world's strongest storm of 2025, Melissa approaches
World's strongest storm, hurricane Melissa bears down on Jamaica with catastrophic consequences

UK, Turkey strengthen military ties with new fighter jet deal

UK, Turkey strengthen military ties with new fighter jet deal
Turkey plans to use advanced fighter jets to strengthen it military and compete with regional rivals

Cameroon presidential election: Paul Biya secures another 7-year term at age 91

Cameroon presidential election: Paul Biya secures another 7-year term at age 91
The world's oldest serving ruler Paul Biya won his eight term in office

Erika Kirk set for exclusive first TV interview following husband’s assassination

Erika Kirk set for exclusive first TV interview following husband’s assassination
Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event

Albania's AI minister Diella 'pregnant' with 83 digital children

Albania's AI minister Diella 'pregnant' with 83 digital children
Diella is the world's first AI to serve in a top government role, managing Albania's public procurement system

Musk calls Zohran Mamdani ‘future of Democrat’ as NYC mayoral race heats up

Musk calls Zohran Mamdani ‘future of Democrat’ as NYC mayoral race heats up
Elon Musk's praise for Democrat candidate Zohran Mamdani sparks widespread social media debate