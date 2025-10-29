World

Australian woman’s ‘sudden’ death on Lizard Island prompts investigation

Elderly woman dies after being left behind on remote Great Barrier Reef island by cruise ship

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Australian woman’s ‘sudden’ death on Lizard Island prompts investigation
Australian woman’s ‘sudden’ death on Lizard Island prompts investigation

A woman in her 80s has been found dead after failing to board a cruise ship anchored off an island in the Great Barrier Reef.

According to The Guardian, Queensland police confirmed the woman had died on Lizard Island, about 240km from Cairns. Her death was described as “sudden and non-suspicious”.

“The woman was reported missing to the police on 25 October, after failing to board a vessel in waters off Queensland earlier on Saturday,” police said in a statement. 

The 80-year-old was a passenger on Coral Expeditions cruise ship the Coral Adventurer, which had just embarked on a 60-night cruise circumnavigating Australia. Fares for the full voyage start in the tens of thousands of dollars.

The ship, which can accommodate up to 120 passengers across 60 suites and rooms, left Cairns on Friday morning, according to ship tracking website VesselFinder.

Cruise ship tracking website CruiseMapper showed the vessel was off Cape York in the Torres Strait on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, the Coral Expeditions’ CEO, Mark Fifield, acknowledged the “tragic death of a passenger on the Coral Adventurer during an excursion to Lizard Island”, saying crews had notified authorities the woman was missing on Saturday.

“A search and rescue operation was launched on land and sea. Following the operation, Coral Expeditions was notified by Queensland police that the woman had been found deceased on Lizard Island.

“While investigations into the incident are continuing, we are deeply sorry that this has occurred and are offering our full support to the woman’s family.”

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (Amsa) said it was aware of the incident and was making inquiries. Officers will meet the vessel upon its expected arrival in Darwin later this week.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Top 10 high-profile museum heists of all time

Top 10 high-profile museum heists of all time
'Priceless’ Napoleon-era jewels vanish in daring robbery at Louvre Museum in Paris

North Korea test-fires cruise missiles as Trump arrives in South Korea

North Korea test-fires cruise missiles as Trump arrives in South Korea
Donald Trump arrives in South Korea ahead of high-stakes meeting with Xi Jinping

Kenya plane crash kills 11 tourists flying to safari

Kenya plane crash kills 11 tourists flying to safari
Eleven people have been killed after a plane carrying tourists to a Kenyan safari reserve crashed

Midhurst Gardens stabbing leaves one dead, two injured in west London

Midhurst Gardens stabbing leaves one dead, two injured in west London
One man has died and another has been seriously injured after a triple stabbing in west London

Albert Pike Confederate statue returns after Trump’s restoration order

Albert Pike Confederate statue returns after Trump’s restoration order
The statues of General Albert Pike has been controversial for a long time, just like many other Confederate monuments

Amazon set to cut 14,000 jobs in major AI-driven shakeup

Amazon set to cut 14,000 jobs in major AI-driven shakeup
Roughly 14,000 employees being laid off which is about 4% of the Amazon's 350,000 strong workforce

Shinzo Abe’s assassin pleads guilty as trial opens in Japan

Shinzo Abe’s assassin pleads guilty as trial opens in Japan
Tetsuya Yamagami admits killing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Japan court

Bill Gates urges shift in climate fight from emissions cuts on 70th birthday

Bill Gates urges shift in climate fight from emissions cuts on 70th birthday
Gates calls for scientific innovation to tackle climate change, warns China could outpace US in nuclear

Brigitte Macron online harassment trial opens in Paris against ten defendants

Brigitte Macron online harassment trial opens in Paris against ten defendants
Paris Court hears case against ten accused of harassing First Lady Brigitte Macron online

Jamaica on high alert as world's strongest storm of 2025, Melissa approaches

Jamaica on high alert as world's strongest storm of 2025, Melissa approaches
World's strongest storm, hurricane Melissa bears down on Jamaica with catastrophic consequences

UK, Turkey strengthen military ties with new fighter jet deal

UK, Turkey strengthen military ties with new fighter jet deal
Turkey plans to use advanced fighter jets to strengthen it military and compete with regional rivals

Cameroon presidential election: Paul Biya secures another 7-year term at age 91

Cameroon presidential election: Paul Biya secures another 7-year term at age 91
The world's oldest serving ruler Paul Biya won his eight term in office