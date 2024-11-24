World

At least 24 dead after two boats capsized in the Indian Ocean

Somalia's government said 24 people died after two boats capsized off the Madagascar coast

  • by Web Desk
  • November 24, 2024
A tragic incident has occurred off the Madagascar Coast, resulting in the deaths of at least 24 people.

On Sunday, the Somalia's government announced that at least twenty-four people died after two boats, carrying 70 passengers, capsized off the Madagascar coast in the Indian Ocean.

Somalia’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi further revealed that 46 people have been rescued by local fishermen

“We are working tirelessly to ensure the survivours are brought back home safely and provided with the necessary care,” he said.

As per local authorities, the two vessels were discovered adrift in the Indian Ocean on Saturday, hinting that their engines might had failed.

A delegation led by the Somali ambassador to Ethiopia will travel to Madagascar on Monday to investigate the tragic incident and coordinate efforts to help survivors.

Fiqi further shared that Somalia's ambassador to Morocco will look into a separate report of Somali youth stranded on Morocco’s coastline. 

Every year, due to unemployment and poverty in the Horn of Africa, many Somalis embark on this dangerous journey to reach Europe in search of better opportunities abroad. 

