World

Nostradamus, Baba Vanga's 2025 prediction hints at Europe’s downfall

Baba Vanga and Nostradamus predicted the rise of Russia and downfall of Europe

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 03, 2025
Nostradamus, Baba Vangas 2025 prediction hints at Europe’s downfall
Nostradamus, Baba Vanga's 2025 prediction hints at Europe’s downfall

Since we have kicked off 2025, netizens are waiting for Nostradamus and Baba Vanga’s prediction for this year.

The 16th-century French astrologer Nostradamus and 20th-century Baba Vanga predicted the rise of Russia and downfall of Europe for 2025.

Both of the legendary fortune tellers have previously predicted accurate scenarios of global atrocities.

Nostradamus: The Visionary of the Past

Nostradamus’ memoir Les Prophéties from 1555 has a history of giving allegedly precise predictions.

As per reports, Nostradamus has even suggested major events like Adolf Hitler’s rise, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for 2025, he suggested “cruel wars” erupting across Europe, with the United Kingdom suffering immensely.

Moreover, the French fortune teller has also predicted volcanic eruptions and devastating floods in Brazil.

And when it comes to wars, he foresaw the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict ending, due to sheer exhaustion.

Baba Vanga: The Nostradamus of the Balkans

Baba Vanga became famous after her alleged predictions came true including the 9/11 attacks and Princess Diana’s death.

As per her 2025 forecasts, Europe might face a deadly war that will decrease the country’s population.

Novak Djokovic knocked out of Brisbane International by Reilly Opelka

Novak Djokovic knocked out of Brisbane International by Reilly Opelka
Beyoncé broke Zendaya's heart on her 13th birthday: 'I was devastated'

Beyoncé broke Zendaya's heart on her 13th birthday: 'I was devastated'
How to protect your dog during winter? Essential tips for pet owners

How to protect your dog during winter? Essential tips for pet owners
Ariana Grande sparks buzz over Glinda’s sexuality in 'Wicked' sequel amid controversy

Ariana Grande sparks buzz over Glinda’s sexuality in 'Wicked' sequel amid controversy
How to protect your dog during winter? Essential tips for pet owners
How to protect your dog during winter? Essential tips for pet owners
Donald Trump pushes for North Sea energy boost amid oil company withdrawals
Donald Trump pushes for North Sea energy boost amid oil company withdrawals
New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar: Everything we know so far
New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar: Everything we know so far
Orca grieves another loss six years after carrying dead newborn
Orca grieves another loss six years after carrying dead newborn
Tesla Cybertruck driver’s shocking identity gets revealed
Tesla Cybertruck driver’s shocking identity gets revealed
UK's largest dinosaur footprint site uncovered in Oxfordshire
UK's largest dinosaur footprint site uncovered in Oxfordshire
Eight-year-old boy survives miraculously among lions, elephants
Eight-year-old boy survives miraculously among lions, elephants
Elon Musk to interview AfD leader on X ahead of German election
Elon Musk to interview AfD leader on X ahead of German election
Russia provides 'major' update on Black Sea oil spill incident
Russia provides 'major' update on Black Sea oil spill incident
Toxic waste cleared from Bhopal gas leak site 40 years after tragedy
Toxic waste cleared from Bhopal gas leak site 40 years after tragedy
Polar Vortex to bring freezing temperatures, snow to US THIS week
Polar Vortex to bring freezing temperatures, snow to US THIS week
Trump's Las Vegas hotel cybertruck explosion sparks Musk reaction
Trump's Las Vegas hotel cybertruck explosion sparks Musk reaction