Nostradamus, Baba Vanga's 2025 prediction hints at Europe’s downfall

Since we have kicked off 2025, netizens are waiting for Nostradamus and Baba Vanga’s prediction for this year.
The 16th-century French astrologer Nostradamus and 20th-century Baba Vanga predicted the rise of Russia and downfall of Europe for 2025.
Both of the legendary fortune tellers have previously predicted accurate scenarios of global atrocities.
Nostradamus: The Visionary of the Past
Nostradamus’ memoir Les Prophéties from 1555 has a history of giving allegedly precise predictions.
As per reports, Nostradamus has even suggested major events like Adolf Hitler’s rise, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for 2025, he suggested “cruel wars” erupting across Europe, with the United Kingdom suffering immensely.
Moreover, the French fortune teller has also predicted volcanic eruptions and devastating floods in Brazil.
And when it comes to wars, he foresaw the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict ending, due to sheer exhaustion.
Baba Vanga: The Nostradamus of the Balkans
Baba Vanga became famous after her alleged predictions came true including the 9/11 attacks and Princess Diana’s death.
As per her 2025 forecasts, Europe might face a deadly war that will decrease the country’s population.