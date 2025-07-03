Chicago nightclub shooting leaves 4 dead, 14 injured after rapper’s album party

Chicago nightclub shooting leaves 4 dead, 14 injured after rapper’s album party
Chicago nightclub shooting leaves 4 dead, 14 injured after rapper’s album party

At least four people were killed and 14 others injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in Chicago.

The incident occurred when people were leaving the club after an album release party for local rap star Mello Buckzz.

As per multiple reports, at least three people were in critical condition. Local police said that a dark SUV drove the club around 11:00pm local time on Wednesday, July 2 and gunmen inside the car fired into the crowd outside.

Local police said that the car involved in the shooting incident escaped right after the incident and no suspects have been arrested yet.

Early information from the police said that 18 people were shot including 13 women and 5 men and their ages were between 21 and 32.

As per the reports, among those who died were two men, including the rapper's boyfriend and two women, while the rest of the injured people were taken to different hospitals for the treatment.

Mello shared her deep sadness in a statement on her social media account after the tragic incident, stating, "I feel like everything just weighing down on me. Prayers up for all my sisters, God please wrap yo arms around every last one of them."

The rapper further shared that several people injured in the shooting were her friends including the two women who were killed.

Read more : World
Melania Trump teases Donald Trump’s golf habit in surprise children's hospital visit
Melania Trump teases Donald Trump’s golf habit in surprise children's hospital visit
Nine children, some still being treated and some former patents joined Melania for an art activity at the hospital
Greek island wildfire forces 1,500 to evacuate as heatwave intensifies
Greek island wildfire forces 1,500 to evacuate as heatwave intensifies
Europe continues to experience unusually high temperatures due to an early summer heatwave
Century-old grocery store in US files for bankruptcy
Century-old grocery store in US files for bankruptcy
Del Monte is looking for a potential buyer as it seeks bankruptcy protection
Jellycat craze in UK prompts thieves to target shops for soft toys
Jellycat craze in UK prompts thieves to target shops for soft toys
Bookshops and garden centres all over the UK have seen surge in shoplifting as Jellycat buzz intensifies
Skydiving plane crashes into woods in New Jersey, injures 15 onboard
Skydiving plane crashes into woods in New Jersey, injures 15 onboard
15 people onboard were sent to hospital after the skydiving plane went off New Jersey runway into woods
World's largest Mars meteorite ever could fetch $4 million at auction
World's largest Mars meteorite ever could fetch $4 million at auction
Rare meteorite from Mars expected to sell for up to $4 million at Sotheby's in New York
Earth's rotation speeds up: Get ready for the shortest day ever
Earth's rotation speeds up: Get ready for the shortest day ever
Scientist warn that the accelerating rotation of Earth will soon bring the shortest day in history
Port Authority Bus Terminal shutdown after 2 buses collide, injuring 14
Port Authority Bus Terminal shutdown after 2 buses collide, injuring 14
NYC's Port Authority Bus Terminal closed after a multi-bus accident left 14 injured
Europe heat wave turns deadly: Wildfire kills 2 in Spain
Europe heat wave turns deadly: Wildfire kills 2 in Spain
Spain wildfire claims two lives in rural province of Lleida amidst scorching heat wave in Europe
Paramount to settle lawsuit with Trump over Harris interview without apology
Paramount to settle lawsuit with Trump over Harris interview without apology
CBS owner Paramount agrees to pay Trump $16M to settle a lawsuit over '60 Minutes' Harris interview
Dalai Lama shocks China with major announcement about his successor
Dalai Lama shocks China with major announcement about his successor
The Tibetan spiritual leader shared that only his foundation has the power to recognise his successor
Labubu buzz skyrockets Pop Mart CEO's net worth: Here's how much he owns now
Labubu buzz skyrockets Pop Mart CEO's net worth: Here's how much he owns now
Pop Mart CEO Wang Ning has secured his place in the three-comma club as Labubu trend takes over the internet