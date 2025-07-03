Chicago nightclub shooting leaves 4 dead, 14 injured after rapper’s album party

At least four people were killed and 14 others injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in Chicago.
The incident occurred when people were leaving the club after an album release party for local rap star Mello Buckzz.
As per multiple reports, at least three people were in critical condition. Local police said that a dark SUV drove the club around 11:00pm local time on Wednesday, July 2 and gunmen inside the car fired into the crowd outside.
Local police said that the car involved in the shooting incident escaped right after the incident and no suspects have been arrested yet.
Early information from the police said that 18 people were shot including 13 women and 5 men and their ages were between 21 and 32.
As per the reports, among those who died were two men, including the rapper's boyfriend and two women, while the rest of the injured people were taken to different hospitals for the treatment.
Mello shared her deep sadness in a statement on her social media account after the tragic incident, stating, "I feel like everything just weighing down on me. Prayers up for all my sisters, God please wrap yo arms around every last one of them."
The rapper further shared that several people injured in the shooting were her friends including the two women who were killed.