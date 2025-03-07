Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces 'forced labor' charges ahead of upcoming trial  

Sean "Diddy" Combs has found himself in legal trouble again ahead of his upcoming court trial.
According to People, the disgraced music mogul is facing new allegations of "forced labor" from one of his former employees.
An unidentified worker filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on Thursday, March 6.
In her case, she claimed that Combs and his business associates allegedly harassed employees and forced them to work long hours with little sleep.
According to the mentioned details, Combs and his management "maintained control over certain employees of the Combs Business, whom he forced to work long hours with little sleep."
"Through use of, among other things, physical force, psychological harm, financial harm, and reputational harm, and/or threats of the same," the accuser noted in the lawsuit.
She further alleged that Combs' employees often felt insecurity toward their job positions, as they often believed that if they did not follow the "commands" of the rapper, they might lose their jobs.
This is not the first time the 55-year-old rapper has faced accusations of unethical treatment toward employees.
However, several others have come forward with similar allegations last year.
These bombshell claims against Combs came just a few months before his trial, which is set to begin on May 5 at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse in New York City.
For those unaware, Sean "Diddy" Combs has been in jail since September 16, 2024, facing charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering.