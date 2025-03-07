Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces 'forced labor' charges ahead of upcoming trial

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is currently in New York City's jail due to sex trafficking and racketeering charges

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 07, 2025
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces forced labor charges ahead of upcoming trial
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces 'forced labor' charges ahead of upcoming trial  

Sean "Diddy" Combs has found himself in legal trouble again ahead of his upcoming court trial.

According to People, the disgraced music mogul is facing new allegations of "forced labor" from one of his former employees.

An unidentified worker filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on Thursday, March 6.

In her case, she claimed that Combs and his business associates allegedly harassed employees and forced them to work long hours with little sleep.

According to the mentioned details, Combs and his management "maintained control over certain employees of the Combs Business, whom he forced to work long hours with little sleep."

"Through use of, among other things, physical force, psychological harm, financial harm, and reputational harm, and/or threats of the same," the accuser noted in the lawsuit.

She further alleged that Combs' employees often felt insecurity toward their job positions, as they often believed that if they did not follow the "commands" of the rapper, they might lose their jobs. 

This is not the first time the 55-year-old rapper has faced accusations of unethical treatment toward employees.

However, several others have come forward with similar allegations last year. 

These bombshell claims against Combs came just a few months before his trial, which is set to begin on May 5 at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse in New York City. 

For those unaware, Sean "Diddy" Combs has been in jail since September 16, 2024, facing charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering. 

Jennifer Lopez makes feelings clear on Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner viral clip
Jennifer Lopez makes feelings clear on Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner viral clip
Princess Beatrice makes first post-baby outing with husband Edoardo
Princess Beatrice makes first post-baby outing with husband Edoardo
Millie Bobby Brown spills truth about her real name
Millie Bobby Brown spills truth about her real name
Princess Isabella mirrors Princess Kate’s grace in striking new royal potrait
Princess Isabella mirrors Princess Kate’s grace in striking new royal potrait
Jennifer Lopez makes feelings clear on Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner viral clip
Jennifer Lopez makes feelings clear on Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner viral clip
Millie Bobby Brown spills truth about her real name
Millie Bobby Brown spills truth about her real name
Noah Centineo 'The Recruit' ends as Netflix cancels it after two seasons
Noah Centineo 'The Recruit' ends as Netflix cancels it after two seasons
Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True holds heartfelt wish for her parents
Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True holds heartfelt wish for her parents
Ben Affleck sparks buzz with ‘giddy’ behavior around ex Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck sparks buzz with ‘giddy’ behavior around ex Jennifer Garner
Kanye West's ex reveals shocking reason for infamous Bianca, Kim looks
Kanye West's ex reveals shocking reason for infamous Bianca, Kim looks
Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance
Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance
Chris Pratt makes heartfelt move to prevent Millie Bobby Brown’s outfit mishap
Chris Pratt makes heartfelt move to prevent Millie Bobby Brown’s outfit mishap
Halle Bailey's son adorably recognizes her as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’
Halle Bailey's son adorably recognizes her as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’
Roy Ayers, ‘Lifeline’ composer and jazz-funk legend, passes away at 84
Roy Ayers, ‘Lifeline’ composer and jazz-funk legend, passes away at 84
Robert Downey Jr. plays crucial role in ‘Avengers: Doomsday' development
Robert Downey Jr. plays crucial role in ‘Avengers: Doomsday' development
Kim Kardashian reveals major role of Khloé in her first divorce
Kim Kardashian reveals major role of Khloé in her first divorce