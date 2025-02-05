Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh allegations after being hospitalised from jail 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs landed into new legal trouble after being hospitalised from the detention.
According to People magazine, the disgraced hip-hop mogul has been accused of sexual harassment by two new unidentified women.
The women filed a lawsuit against Diddy in New York County's Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.
In their separate filings, the accusers alleged that they were assaulted by the father-of-seven during his controversial parties back in the 1980s and 1990s.
Both women claimed that Diddy hired them as service staff to provide bottles at his parties, where he allegedly raped them and recorded the incidents to blackmail them later.
The renowned rapper has been facing similar charges from multiple unidentified women since last year.
As of now, his legal team has not responded to these new allegations.
These shocking allegations came after the 55-year-old record producer was shifted to a Brooklyn hospital from the Metropolitan Detention Centre on Sunday, February 2nd, 2025.
The Last Night crooner, who has been awaiting a sex trafficking trial since September 2024, was rushed to the emergency room for an immediate MRI test.
Page Six reported that an insider has disclosed that the rap icon underwent a medical emergency after he complained of his knee ache.
However, Sean 'Diddy' Combs was later shifted back to his prison cell after getting medically checked on the same night.