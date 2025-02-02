Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs rushed to hospital for MRI

In a shocking new update, it was reported that Sean Diddy Combs was taken to a nearby hospital late at night.
On Sunday, February 2, 2025, Page Six reported that the 55-year-old disgraced American rapper, who is awaiting a sex trafficking trial in prison, was rushed to a Brooklyn Hospital to undergo an MRI test.
As per some sources, the rapper was shifted from the famous Metropolitan Detention Center at about 10 pm.
It was also reported that his transportation was kept under cover of darkness to avoid attraction and attention from other inmates or prison staffers.
The insiders reported that the I’ll Be Missing You rapper underwent an MRI as his knee was bothering him. It is pertinent to mention that Diddy has a long history of knee issues following his participation in New York marathon.
After getting the test done, the Sean Combs was shifted back to his prison cell.
“For privacy, safety, and security reasons we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for anyone in our custody to include medical status or medical trips,” stated a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson to The Post.
Meanwhile, the law enforcement source told the outlet that they were already given a heads up to the situation “just in case it was leaked and they would have chaos.”