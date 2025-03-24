From Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos: Surprising first jobs of world’s richest people

We often talk about the wealth of billionaires but have you ever wondered what their first job was? Just like everyone, there is always a story behind anyone success.
Let’s explore the early jobs of some of today’s wealthiest billionaires, including Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bezos and others.
Michael Bloomberg:
Michael Bloomberg known for his success in investment and politics began with various odd jobs in his neighborhood including shoveling snow, mowing lawns, selling Christmas wreaths door to door and working for a small electronics company.
Coming from middle-class family he studied at Johns Hopkins University and supported himself through student loans and a job as a parking attendant.
Bill Gates:
Bill Gates started his first job as computer programmer for the company TRW while still in high school.
He later dropped out of Harvard to fully pursue his interest in technology which led him to build Microsoft and become one of the richest people in the world.
Oprah Winfrey:
Oprah Winfrey who is a well-known broadcaster, started her career by working as a cashier at a grocery store near her father’s barbershop in Nashville.
She then transitioned into broadcasting at the age of 16, reading news for a local radio station and later start her own production company.
Warren Buffett:
He began working at a young age by selling gum, marking the start of his journey to building a billion-dollar empire.
At 13, he got his first job as a newspaper delivery boy for The Washington Post and as a teenager, he started a pinball machine business later.
Jeff Bezos:
The founder of Amazon and one of the world's richest individuals, Jeff Bezos, started his career working as a grill operator at McDonald's.
Before launching Amazon and revolutionizing online shopping, he took up summer jobs, including flipping burgers at McDonald’s.