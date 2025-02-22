World's richest women with jaw-dropping net worth 

In today’s era, women are no less than anyone else and are leading in every field of the world.
Last year, women represented 13.3% of the total billionaires in the world.
Let’s take a quick look at the world’s 5 richest women:
Alice Walton:
Alice Walton, aged 75 is the wealthiest woman in the world, with a net worth of $112.5 billion.
Her wealth comes from Walmart, the retail company founded by her father, Sam Walton, which remains a dominant force in the global market.
Françoise Bettencourt Meyers & family:
Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, 71 years old, is the second richest woman in the world with a net worth of $74.4 billion.
She inherited her wealth from the L’Oréal company, where she plays a key role in managing the company’s growth and expansion globally.
Julia Koch & family:
Julia Koch, aged 62 has a fortune of $74.2 billion, mostly inherited from Koch Industries, a large multinational company involved in manufacturing, energy and commodities.
Jacqueline Mars:
Jacqueline Mars, 85 years old, has a net worth of $42.3 billion, which comes from Mars,Inc., the global company known for producing popular brands like M&M’s and Pedigree pet food.
Rafaela Aponte-Diamant:
Rafaela Aponte-Diamant who is 79 years old, has a net worth of $39 billion. She co-founded the Mediterranean Shipping Company, which is one of the biggest shipping companies in the world.