World's richest women with jaw-dropping net worth 

Women represented 13.3% of the total billionaires in the world last year

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 22, 2025
In today’s era, women are no less than anyone else and are leading in every field of the world.

Last year, women represented 13.3% of the total billionaires in the world.

Let’s take a quick look at the world’s 5 richest women:

Alice Walton:

Alice Walton, aged 75 is the wealthiest woman in the world, with a net worth of $112.5 billion.

Her wealth comes from Walmart, the retail company founded by her father, Sam Walton, which remains a dominant force in the global market.

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers & family:

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, 71 years old, is the second richest woman in the world with a net worth of $74.4 billion.

She inherited her wealth from the L’Oréal company, where she plays a key role in managing the company’s growth and expansion globally.

Julia Koch & family:

Julia Koch, aged 62 has a fortune of $74.2 billion, mostly inherited from Koch Industries, a large multinational company involved in manufacturing, energy and commodities.

Jacqueline Mars:

Jacqueline Mars, 85 years old, has a net worth of $42.3 billion, which comes from Mars,Inc., the global company known for producing popular brands like M&M’s and Pedigree pet food.

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant:

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant who is 79 years old, has a net worth of $39 billion. She co-founded the Mediterranean Shipping Company, which is one of the biggest shipping companies in the world.

