Western Australia faces worst measles outbreak in past five years

Measles symptoms include fever, red eyes, sore throats, and skin rash that spreads across the body

  March 27, 2025
The measles outbreak in Western Australia has reached a significant number, with the case tally expected to increase with time, as the state faces the worst outbreak in the past five years. 

According to Australian Broadcasting Corporation, as of Thursday, March 25, 2025, more than 30 confirmed cases have been reported, especially in New South Wales and Victoria.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that affects both children and adults. 

Senior medical advisor from the WA Department of Health Dr Paul Effler, has urged people to take precautionary measures and get vaccinated against the disease.

This disease is spreading across Asia as well, Dr Effler stated. 

According to government statistics, the US had also recorded up to 378 confirmed cases, as of March 20.

In addition, the Australian Medical Association has expressed serious concerns regarding the disease amid an increasing outbreak in the United States.

AMA President Dr Danielle McMullen stated, "Measles is a really deadly illness."

"Immunisation is the way to prevent the deaths and long-term disability from measles and it's really important that we maintain out fantastic immunisation rates in Australia."

Measles symptoms

Measles symptoms include fever, red eyes, sore throats, and skin rash that spreads across the body.

Measles can lead to severe complications, including pneumonia and encephalitis (inflammation of active tissues in the brain). Around 1 in 15 children develop lung infection, while 1 in 1,000 develop encephalitis.

Spread

Health officials said that it typically spreads through the air with the droplets of an infected person sneezing and coughing.

