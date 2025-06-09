Health

Bowel cancer surge in young people: Scientists make groundbreaking discovery

In the UK, bowel cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths and affects young people at an alarming rate

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Bowel cancer surge in young people: Scientists make groundbreaking discovery
Bowel cancer surge in young people: Scientists make groundbreaking discovery

Scientists have made an astonishing bowel cancer discovery that provides hope for addressing the increasing rate of the disease.

In the latest update, experts have found that bowel cancer cells can transform into skin or muscle cells, which allows them to spread more aggressively.

A study conducted by the Cancer Research UK Scotland Centre and the University of Edinburgh revealed that bowel cancer becomes aggressive when cells lose their original identity, a process known as cellular plasticity.

Researchers found that the disease spreads when colonic cells begin to resemble squamous cells, which form muscle or skin cells.

Bowel cancer spreading at an alarming rate

Bowel cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the UK, as it claims 16,800 people in Britain every year and has seen an alarming increase in diagnoses in younger people.

A recent study by the American Cancer Society published in The Lancet Oncology showed that the bowel cancer rates in adults aged 25-49 are rising in 25 out of 50 countries observed.

The cancer is reportedly increasing faster in Scotland's young women, as the country sees around 4,000 people diagnosed each year overall.

Moreover, the latest study found bowel cancer cells can adapt to resemble skin cells, which can tolerate much harsher day-to-day conditions due to their role in protecting the outside body.

Researchers are hoping that the groundbreaking discovery can help make current treatments more effective and stop the disease from spreading.

Extreme weather fuels pathogens and disease spread, study
Extreme weather fuels pathogens and disease spread, study
Researchers said that climate change has also allowed disease-carrying mosquitoes to spread to more areas
FDA authorises Clairity's 5 year breast cancer risk prediction tool
FDA authorises Clairity's 5 year breast cancer risk prediction tool
Clairity Breast’s AI model may benefit from supplemental screening methods, including enhancing early detection
Up to 1.7 million eggs recalled amid Salmonella outbreak, CDC reports
Up to 1.7 million eggs recalled amid Salmonella outbreak, CDC reports
More than 70 individuals reported illness due to Salmonella, and 21 of them have been hospitalized, as per CDC
Alzheimer’s early detection: Scientist develop simple blood test to spot disease sooner
Alzheimer’s early detection: Scientist develop simple blood test to spot disease sooner
The researchers said the next step is to test this blood test on a larger group of people
Measles outbreaks hit Mexico, Canada as US cases rise
Measles outbreaks hit Mexico, Canada as US cases rise
Canada and Mexico record deaths from measles as US cases continue to mount
Daytime Napping associated with higher mortality risk in middle-to-older age, study
Daytime Napping associated with higher mortality risk in middle-to-older age, study
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine advises healthy adults to limit naps to less than 20-30 minutes in the afternoon
Essential tips to prevent heart diseases
Essential tips to prevent heart diseases
Discover a few essential tips to prevent heart diseases and maintain a healthy lifetsyle
Teens in America are now consuming Wegovy for weight loss
Teens in America are now consuming Wegovy for weight loss
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises GLP-1 drugs for teens 12+ with obesity
Organic Ground Beef Sold at Whole Foods recalled over E. Coli risk
Organic Ground Beef Sold at Whole Foods recalled over E. Coli risk
Children under the age of 5 and elderly individuals are prone to E.Coli
What are the adverse effects of caffeine on kids?
What are the adverse effects of caffeine on kids?
Caffeine can interfere with kids' consumption of essential nutrients by minimising appetite for healthy foods
New sugar-based test detects snake venoms, study
New sugar-based test detects snake venoms, study
Researchers discovered a rapid test for snake venom which change their colour after binding to venom
Pro-inflammatory foods linked to increased risk of death in colon cancer patients
Pro-inflammatory foods linked to increased risk of death in colon cancer patients
Colon cancer patients who consumed the most pro-inflammatory foods reported an 87% higher risk of death