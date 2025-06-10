Health

Doctors issue warning over new Covid variant 'Nimbus'

The latest variant of COVID 'Nimbu' symptoms include redness in the back of the mouth and swollen neck glands and more

Medical professionals have urged anyone with a 'razor blade' throat that they might be having the highly contagious Covid variant, known as “Nimbus.”

Nimbus, the strain is descended from the supervirulent Omicron, with 13 cases having already been discovered in the UK, following an exponential rise in cases in several countries, including China, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Nimbus (NB.1.8.1) symptoms

Experts said that the Nimbus symptoms are similar to earlier variants of the virus.

Doctors at The London General Practice, Dr Naveed Asif stated that this distinctive symptom is characterised by a stabbing pain when swallowing.

Other symptoms include redness in the back of the mouth and swollen neck glands and common Covid symptoms such as fever, body ache, loss of smell or taste, and dyspnea; however, symptoms may vary from person to person.

Only 13 British cases of Nimbus have been detected so, these figures expectedly underestimate the spread of this disease.

According to the report of the UK Health Security Agency, there has been a 97% increase in March. Lab data suggested Nimbus infects cells though it isn’t more fatal.

Vulnerable people remain at risk, especially as immunity wanes. Vaccines remain effective against the NB.1.8.1.

Elderly individuals over 75, immunocompromised ones are urged to get vaccinated, as data indicated vaccines reduce hospitalisations by 45%.

