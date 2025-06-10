Health

Appendix cancers see rise among millennials: New study reveals

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Appendix cancers have seen a surge in the younger generations.

An analysis of a National Cancer Institute database showed that compared to older generations, rates of appendix cancer have tripled among Gen X and quadrupled among millennials.

Appendix cancers are extremely rare; they occur at a rate of 1 to 2 per million people in the United States per year.

As per Andreana Holowatyj, the study's lead author, to see whether rates of the cancer had changed over time, she turned to Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results program, which includes data from nationally representative cancer registries that cover about 45.9% of the US population.

Overall, there were 4,858 cases of appendix cancer from 1975 through 2019.

Holowatyj emphasised the need to understand the underlying causes behind the rising trend of diagnoses between the ages of 18 and 49.

The new study further confirms that younger generation patients are also getting diagnosed with gastrointestinal cancers.

In particular, rates of colorectal cancer in younger adults have been rising for several decades, however, the cause behind the increase needs further research.

Dr Andrea Cercek, a medical oncologist in NYC, cited environmental causes including microplastics in water and food and dietary changes.

About appendix cancers

The appendix is a small pouch that hangs off the large intestine on the lower right side of the abdomen.

A blockage can lead to infection and inflammation, called appendicitis, which requires emergency treatment.

Symptoms of appendix cancer, which is a rare malignant tumour that forms in the vermiform appendix, includes:

1. Bloating and discomfort in the lower right abdomen

2. Loss of appetite

3. Changes in bowel habits

4. Abdominal pain

5. Nausea and vomiting.

