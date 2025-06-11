Essential tips that you must know for expedited weight loss

During your weight loss journey, you should give in to the temptation of a cheat day or a high-calorie diet on the weekend.
While such events are a pleasant pause from routine, it’s essential to revert your diet and perform physical activity to maintain progress.
Essential tips for expedited and healthy weight loss
Here are a few effective tips to get back on track after days of treating yourself.
Maintain calm:
Avoid stressing about your cheat day. Reflect on the joy it brought, maybe from spending memorable moments with your loved ones or celebrating a special occasion.
Resume usual calorie consumption:
Avoid skipping meals or minimising consumption as a form of correction. If you target to lose 1,700 calories daily, adhere to it. Excessive calorie minimisation could lead to more hunger and possibly more overeating.
Increase water consumption:
It’s essential to begin your day with a significant amount of water, aiming to drink up to 2-3 litres throughout the day. Add fibre-rich items such as spinach, carrots, and apples into your diet to reduce bloating.
Continue regular exercise:
Performing excessive physical activity isn’t important to eliminate the effects of occasional overeating. Maintain your normal activity levels, aiming for 30 minutes of brisking daily alongside your standard workouts.