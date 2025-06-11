Health

Essential tips that you must know for expedited weight loss

Discover effective tips to get back on track after days of treating yourself

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Essential tips that you must know for expedited weight loss
Essential tips that you must know for expedited weight loss

During your weight loss journey, you should give in to the temptation of a cheat day or a high-calorie diet on the weekend.

While such events are a pleasant pause from routine, it’s essential to revert your diet and perform physical activity to maintain progress.

Essential tips for expedited and healthy weight loss

Here are a few effective tips to get back on track after days of treating yourself.

Maintain calm:

Avoid stressing about your cheat day. Reflect on the joy it brought, maybe from spending memorable moments with your loved ones or celebrating a special occasion.

Resume usual calorie consumption:

Avoid skipping meals or minimising consumption as a form of correction. If you target to lose 1,700 calories daily, adhere to it. Excessive calorie minimisation could lead to more hunger and possibly more overeating.

Increase water consumption:

It’s essential to begin your day with a significant amount of water, aiming to drink up to 2-3 litres throughout the day. Add fibre-rich items such as spinach, carrots, and apples into your diet to reduce bloating.

Continue regular exercise:

Performing excessive physical activity isn’t important to eliminate the effects of occasional overeating. Maintain your normal activity levels, aiming for 30 minutes of brisking daily alongside your standard workouts. 

Real-world research finds reduced weight loss with GLP-1 drugs
Real-world research finds reduced weight loss with GLP-1 drugs
Study reveals that average patient reduced 8.7% of their entire body weight following a year
Biking may foster healthy brain aging, study
Biking may foster healthy brain aging, study
MRI brain scans indicated that cycling is associated with a larger hippocampus, research found
Doctors issue warning over new Covid variant 'Nimbus'
Doctors issue warning over new Covid variant 'Nimbus'
The latest variant of COVID 'Nimbu' symptoms include redness in the back of the mouth and swollen neck glands and more
Statins may decrease death risk in sepsis patient, study
Statins may decrease death risk in sepsis patient, study
Sepsis is an emergency condition in which the immune system gives an improper and inflammatory response to an infection
Appendix cancers see rise among millennials: New study reveals
Appendix cancers see rise among millennials: New study reveals
Rare appendix cancers have seen a rise in younger generations as per the latest findings
RFK Jr dismisses US CDC vaccine advisory committee
RFK Jr dismisses US CDC vaccine advisory committee
US Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has made a major move against vaccine in the US
Bowel cancer surge in young people: Scientists make groundbreaking discovery
Bowel cancer surge in young people: Scientists make groundbreaking discovery
In the UK, bowel cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths and affects young people at an alarming rate
Extreme weather fuels pathogens and disease spread, study
Extreme weather fuels pathogens and disease spread, study
Researchers said that climate change has also allowed disease-carrying mosquitoes to spread to more areas
FDA authorises Clairity's 5 year breast cancer risk prediction tool
FDA authorises Clairity's 5 year breast cancer risk prediction tool
Clairity Breast’s AI model may benefit from supplemental screening methods, including enhancing early detection
Up to 1.7 million eggs recalled amid Salmonella outbreak, CDC reports
Up to 1.7 million eggs recalled amid Salmonella outbreak, CDC reports
More than 70 individuals reported illness due to Salmonella, and 21 of them have been hospitalized, as per CDC
Alzheimer’s early detection: Scientist develop simple blood test to spot disease sooner
Alzheimer’s early detection: Scientist develop simple blood test to spot disease sooner
The researchers said the next step is to test this blood test on a larger group of people
Measles outbreaks hit Mexico, Canada as US cases rise
Measles outbreaks hit Mexico, Canada as US cases rise
Canada and Mexico record deaths from measles as US cases continue to mount