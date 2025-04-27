Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day festival turns deadly after car drives into crowd

Vancouver Police Department states 'a number of people' killed and injured in the incident

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 27, 2025


Filipino festival Lapu Lapu Day celebrations turned deadly in Vancouver, Canada, after a car drove into the crowd.

According to BBC, the Vancouver Police Department stated that a man drove an SUV into a large crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day Festival near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street at around 20:14 local time (04:14 BST) on Saturday night, April 26, 2025.

The police in a statement on X wrote, “A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival.”

Vancouver Police called the tragedy a "mass casualty incident" and announced that they had arrested a 30-year-old suspect at the scene.

Prime Minister Mark Carney offer condolences to Filipino Filipino-Canadian community

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the incident “horrific” and extended his condolences to the Filipino comminuty of the country.

He wrote, “I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with you.”

Mark added that the government is monitoring the situation “closely” and expressed gratitude to the first responders for their swift action.

Mayor of the city Ken Sim said that he was shocked and deeply saddened by the “horrific incident.”

Vancouver Police said the investigation is underway and asked anyone with information to contact them.

