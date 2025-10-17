World

John Bolton charged for mishandling classified information

John Bolton has been indicted on eight counts of transmitting national defense information and 10 counts of illegal possession

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
John Bolton charged for mishandling classified information
John Bolton charged for mishandling classified information

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton surrendered to authorities on Friday after getting charged by a federal grand jury on mishandling classified information.

Bolton was spotted leaving his Maryland home and later appeared in a Greenbelt district court for his first hearing.

He is charged with up to eight counts of transmitting national defense information and 10 counts of illegal possession.

The 76-year-old stated that he used personal email and messaging apps to share Top Secret documents and provided information regarding potential attacks, foreign adversaries, and more.

Moreover, Bolton is accused of keeping classified materials at his home, including sensitive intelligence gathering techniques.

Bolton has denied wrongdoing, calling the charges politically motivated and accusing former President Donald Trump of seeking retribution after Bolton’s 2020 memoir criticized him. “I have become the latest target in weaponizing the Justice Department,” he said.

However, Bolton has refused wrongdoing, calling the indictments politically inspired and alleging President Donald Trump of taking revenge after Bolton’s 2020 memoir criticized him.

Bolton stated, “Now, I have become the latest target in weaponizing the Justice Department to charge those he deems to be his enemies with charges that were declined before or distort the facts."

He continued, the indictments are about Trump's "intensive effort to intimidate his opponents, to ensure that he alone determines what is said about his conduct."

His attorney, Abbe Lowell, stated that the matter had been “investigated and resolved years ago.”

Notably, these mishandling classified information charges on John Bolton comes after recent Justice Department actions against other Trump critics.

Cambodia says Thailand used 'ghost sounds' as psychological warfare at border

Cambodia says Thailand used 'ghost sounds' as psychological warfare at border
Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire in July with the help of Malaysia after five days of deadly clash at border

China's General He Weidong expelled from Communist Party amid anti-corruption crackdown

China's General He Weidong expelled from Communist Party amid anti-corruption crackdown
Top military general He Weidong has not been seen publicly since March; however, the corruption probe was shared on Friday

NYC mayoral debate: Mamdani grills Cuomo over ignoring Muslim community

NYC mayoral debate: Mamdani grills Cuomo over ignoring Muslim community
Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo got engaged in a heated mayoral debate as Curtis Sliwa tried to secure some screen time

Baek Se-hee, 'I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki' author dies at 35

Baek Se-hee, 'I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki' author dies at 35
The South Korean author donated lungs, heart, liver, and both kidneys upon her death, giving 5 people a chance at life

Peru in chaos as protests against new president leave one dead, dozens injured

Peru in chaos as protests against new president leave one dead, dozens injured
José Jerí assumed office last Friday after former president Dina Boluarte was ousted due to an increase in protests over crimes during her term

French PM Lecornu survives two no-confidence votes after halting pension reform

French PM Lecornu survives two no-confidence votes after halting pension reform
France is experiencing its most severe political crisis in decades as a series of weak governments struggle to pass budgets

Nestlé to slash 16,000 jobs amid new CEO's efficiency drive

Nestlé to slash 16,000 jobs amid new CEO's efficiency drive
Philipp Navratil was named CEO last month after his predecessor, Laurent Freixe, was terminated for failing to disclose a relationship with a subordinate

Kanchha Sherpa, last of first Everest team dies at 92

Kanchha Sherpa, last of first Everest team dies at 92
Kanchha Sherpa was part of the 1953 Everest Expedition that successfully summited Mount Everest

Pope Leo calls out leaders for 'collective failure' to end world hunger

Pope Leo calls out leaders for 'collective failure' to end world hunger
Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, became the 267th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church in May 2025

Australia’s rainforests become first carbon emitters amid climate change

Australia’s rainforests become first carbon emitters amid climate change
Climate change triggers devastating shift as tropical rainforests switch to carbon source

US ‘democracy’ giant sculpture melts away on National Mall: Watch

US ‘democracy’ giant sculpture melts away on National Mall: Watch
3,000-pound ice sculpture representing ‘America’s weakened democracy’ unveiled at the US Capitol

Voting rights act faces uncertain future as Supreme Court weighs key case

Voting rights act faces uncertain future as Supreme Court weighs key case
Supreme Court poised to undercut Voting Rights Act, sparking concerns of unfair political advantage