World

US and Saudi Arabia block global shipping emission deal

US President Donald Trump rejected the plan as a 'green scam'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
US and Saudi Arabia block global shipping emission deal
US and Saudi Arabia block global shipping emission deal

A landmark global deal to cut shipping emissions has collapsed following Saudi Arabia and the US blocked its approval at talks in London.

The deal, first reached in April, aimed to make shipping the world’s first industry with globally mandated emissions targets.

However, the US President Donald Trump rejected the plan as a “green scam,”and his administration reportedly exerted pressure on countries to oppose it.

On Friday, October 18, 2025, Saudi Arabia proposed postposing the talks for a year, a motion narrowly passed, killing the agreement.

The proposal received immense support from over 100 nations, including EU and UK members; however, countries like Greece avoided it.

Island nations such as Vanuatu called the move “unacceptable,” highlighting the urgency for climate action.

Environmental groups warned that the delay could adversely impact years of progress, threatening their aim to bring cleaner fuels within three years.

It is important to note that shipping has contributed to global emissions by nearly 3% and has struggled to decarbonize due to a lack of cost-effective fuel alternatives.

Experts further suggested that the delay could lead to an exponential rise in emissions with up to 150% by 2050 without decisive action.

John Bolton charged for mishandling classified information

John Bolton charged for mishandling classified information
John Bolton has been indicted on eight counts of transmitting national defense information and 10 counts of illegal possession

Cambodia says Thailand used 'ghost sounds' as psychological warfare at border

Cambodia says Thailand used 'ghost sounds' as psychological warfare at border
Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire in July with the help of Malaysia after five days of deadly clash at border

China's General He Weidong expelled from Communist Party amid anti-corruption crackdown

China's General He Weidong expelled from Communist Party amid anti-corruption crackdown
Top military general He Weidong has not been seen publicly since March; however, the corruption probe was shared on Friday

NYC mayoral debate: Mamdani grills Cuomo over ignoring Muslim community

NYC mayoral debate: Mamdani grills Cuomo over ignoring Muslim community
Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo got engaged in a heated mayoral debate as Curtis Sliwa tried to secure some screen time

Baek Se-hee, 'I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki' author dies at 35

Baek Se-hee, 'I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki' author dies at 35
The South Korean author donated lungs, heart, liver, and both kidneys upon her death, giving 5 people a chance at life

Peru in chaos as protests against new president leave one dead, dozens injured

Peru in chaos as protests against new president leave one dead, dozens injured
José Jerí assumed office last Friday after former president Dina Boluarte was ousted due to an increase in protests over crimes during her term

French PM Lecornu survives two no-confidence votes after halting pension reform

French PM Lecornu survives two no-confidence votes after halting pension reform
France is experiencing its most severe political crisis in decades as a series of weak governments struggle to pass budgets

Nestlé to slash 16,000 jobs amid new CEO's efficiency drive

Nestlé to slash 16,000 jobs amid new CEO's efficiency drive
Philipp Navratil was named CEO last month after his predecessor, Laurent Freixe, was terminated for failing to disclose a relationship with a subordinate

Kanchha Sherpa, last of first Everest team dies at 92

Kanchha Sherpa, last of first Everest team dies at 92
Kanchha Sherpa was part of the 1953 Everest Expedition that successfully summited Mount Everest

Pope Leo calls out leaders for 'collective failure' to end world hunger

Pope Leo calls out leaders for 'collective failure' to end world hunger
Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, became the 267th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church in May 2025

Australia’s rainforests become first carbon emitters amid climate change

Australia’s rainforests become first carbon emitters amid climate change
Climate change triggers devastating shift as tropical rainforests switch to carbon source

US ‘democracy’ giant sculpture melts away on National Mall: Watch

US ‘democracy’ giant sculpture melts away on National Mall: Watch
3,000-pound ice sculpture representing ‘America’s weakened democracy’ unveiled at the US Capitol