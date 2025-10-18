US and Saudi Arabia block global shipping emission deal

A landmark global deal to cut shipping emissions has collapsed following Saudi Arabia and the US blocked its approval at talks in London.
The deal, first reached in April, aimed to make shipping the world’s first industry with globally mandated emissions targets.
However, the US President Donald Trump rejected the plan as a “green scam,”and his administration reportedly exerted pressure on countries to oppose it.
On Friday, October 18, 2025, Saudi Arabia proposed postposing the talks for a year, a motion narrowly passed, killing the agreement.
The proposal received immense support from over 100 nations, including EU and UK members; however, countries like Greece avoided it.
Island nations such as Vanuatu called the move “unacceptable,” highlighting the urgency for climate action.
Environmental groups warned that the delay could adversely impact years of progress, threatening their aim to bring cleaner fuels within three years.
It is important to note that shipping has contributed to global emissions by nearly 3% and has struggled to decarbonize due to a lack of cost-effective fuel alternatives.
Experts further suggested that the delay could lead to an exponential rise in emissions with up to 150% by 2050 without decisive action.