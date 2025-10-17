World

Baek Se-hee, 'I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki' author dies at 35

The South Korean author donated lungs, heart, liver, and both kidneys upon her death, giving 5 people a chance at life

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Baek Se-hee, I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki author dies at 35
Baek Se-hee, 'I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki' author dies at 35

Baek Se-hee, the South Korean author best known for her memoir I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki, has passed away at 35.

The Korea Organ and Tissue Donation Agency announced her death news on Friday, October 17, sharing that the author, whom they referred to as "a star in the sky", saved five lives through donating her lungs, heart, liver and both kidneys at the National Health Insurance Service Ilsan Hospital.

Her 2018 best-selling book, a compilation of conversations with her psychiatrist about her mental health struggles, became a cultural phenomenon for readers all over the globe.

Originally written in Korean, I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki found international fame after its English translation was published in 2022.

The cause of her death remained under wraps.

Born in 1990, Baek Se-hee took creative writing in university and worked for five years at a publishing house.

For a decade she received treatment for dysthymia, a mild but long-lasting type of depression, which formed the basis of her bestseller, said her Bloomsbury bio.

A sequel, I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki, was published in Korean in 2019. Its English translation was published in 2024.

Baek's younger sister, Baek Da-hee, said in a statement, "Knowing her kind heart that loved so much and could not hate anyone, I hope she can now rest peacefully in heaven. I love you so much."

You Might Like:

Cambodia says Thailand used 'ghost sounds' as psychological warfare at border

Cambodia says Thailand used 'ghost sounds' as psychological warfare at border
Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire in July with the help of Malaysia after five days of deadly clash at border

China's General He Weidong expelled from Communist Party amid anti-corruption crackdown

China's General He Weidong expelled from Communist Party amid anti-corruption crackdown
Top military general He Weidong has not been seen publicly since March; however, the corruption probe was shared on Friday

NYC mayoral debate: Mamdani grills Cuomo over ignoring Muslim community

NYC mayoral debate: Mamdani grills Cuomo over ignoring Muslim community
Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo got engaged in a heated mayoral debate as Curtis Sliwa tried to secure some screen time

Peru in chaos as protests against new president leave one dead, dozens injured

Peru in chaos as protests against new president leave one dead, dozens injured
José Jerí assumed office last Friday after former president Dina Boluarte was ousted due to an increase in protests over crimes during her term

French PM Lecornu survives two no-confidence votes after halting pension reform

French PM Lecornu survives two no-confidence votes after halting pension reform
France is experiencing its most severe political crisis in decades as a series of weak governments struggle to pass budgets

Nestlé to slash 16,000 jobs amid new CEO's efficiency drive

Nestlé to slash 16,000 jobs amid new CEO's efficiency drive
Philipp Navratil was named CEO last month after his predecessor, Laurent Freixe, was terminated for failing to disclose a relationship with a subordinate

Kanchha Sherpa, last of first Everest team dies at 92

Kanchha Sherpa, last of first Everest team dies at 92
Kanchha Sherpa was part of the 1953 Everest Expedition that successfully summited Mount Everest

Pope Leo calls out leaders for 'collective failure' to end world hunger

Pope Leo calls out leaders for 'collective failure' to end world hunger
Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, became the 267th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church in May 2025

Australia’s rainforests become first carbon emitters amid climate change

Australia’s rainforests become first carbon emitters amid climate change
Climate change triggers devastating shift as tropical rainforests switch to carbon source

US ‘democracy’ giant sculpture melts away on National Mall: Watch

US ‘democracy’ giant sculpture melts away on National Mall: Watch
3,000-pound ice sculpture representing ‘America’s weakened democracy’ unveiled at the US Capitol

Voting rights act faces uncertain future as Supreme Court weighs key case

Voting rights act faces uncertain future as Supreme Court weighs key case
Supreme Court poised to undercut Voting Rights Act, sparking concerns of unfair political advantage

Titan submersible implosion cause revealed in NTSB report: ‘Critically flawed’

Titan submersible implosion cause revealed in NTSB report: ‘Critically flawed’
OceanGate's Titan submersible implodes on the way to Titanic wreck, killing five on board