World

Cambodia says Thailand used 'ghost sounds' as psychological warfare at border

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire in July with the help of Malaysia after five days of deadly clash at border

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Cambodia says Thailand used ghost sounds as psychological warfare at border
Cambodia says Thailand used 'ghost sounds' as psychological warfare at border

Cambodia's senate president, Hun Sen, has accused Thailand of blasting high-pitched "ghost sounds" at the disputed border.

Hun Sen, the former prime minister, said Cambodia's human rights commission has written to the UN to investigate the "intense, high-pitched noises" that were causing anxiety and discomfort among people living near the border.

According to human rights groups, who described the move as psychological warfare, pre-recorded and high-decibel sounds of "ghosts", wailing children, howling dogs, and rattling chains have been broadcasted through loudspeakers at night since October 10.

The disturbing update came after Cambodia and Thailand agreed to a ceasefire along the border following talks in Malaysia in July, ending the worst clash between the two countries in a decade that claimed nearly 40 lives.

On Thursday, October 16, Hun Sen shared a letter dated October 11 from the commission to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk.

The letter said the tactic was a "grave violation of human rights involving the use of disturbing sounds as a form of psychological intimidation and harassment" along the border between the two countries.

Hun Sen said he had spoken with Malaysia's deputy prime minister, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, to inform him about the alleged noise campaign.

He also expressed his gratitude to Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim for helping to broker the ceasefire but said the situation along the border remained tense.

Child Rights Coalition Cambodia said the relentless noise campaign by Thailand is having an adverse impact on children’s mental health, leading to symptoms of trauma and anxiety.

Kannawat Pongpaibulwech, a self-proclaimed Thai fighter and influencer, has claimed responsibility for blasting the loud sounds along the border, according to The Nation, with the permission of the Thai Army overseeing border security.

He said his aim was to drive out Cambodian settlers encroaching into Thai territory, according to the report.

The five days of clashes in July saw both sides exchange artillery fire and air strikes along contested stretches of their 817 km border. It was their deadliest border conflict in more than a decade that left hundreds of thousands displaced.

You Might Like:

China's General He Weidong expelled from Communist Party amid anti-corruption crackdown

China's General He Weidong expelled from Communist Party amid anti-corruption crackdown
Top military general He Weidong has not been seen publicly since March; however, the corruption probe was shared on Friday

NYC mayoral debate: Mamdani grills Cuomo over ignoring Muslim community

NYC mayoral debate: Mamdani grills Cuomo over ignoring Muslim community
Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo got engaged in a heated mayoral debate as Curtis Sliwa tried to secure some screen time

Baek Se-hee, 'I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki' author dies at 35

Baek Se-hee, 'I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki' author dies at 35
The South Korean author donated lungs, heart, liver, and both kidneys upon her death, giving 5 people a chance at life

Peru in chaos as protests against new president leave one dead, dozens injured

Peru in chaos as protests against new president leave one dead, dozens injured
José Jerí assumed office last Friday after former president Dina Boluarte was ousted due to an increase in protests over crimes during her term

French PM Lecornu survives two no-confidence votes after halting pension reform

French PM Lecornu survives two no-confidence votes after halting pension reform
France is experiencing its most severe political crisis in decades as a series of weak governments struggle to pass budgets

Nestlé to slash 16,000 jobs amid new CEO's efficiency drive

Nestlé to slash 16,000 jobs amid new CEO's efficiency drive
Philipp Navratil was named CEO last month after his predecessor, Laurent Freixe, was terminated for failing to disclose a relationship with a subordinate

Kanchha Sherpa, last of first Everest team dies at 92

Kanchha Sherpa, last of first Everest team dies at 92
Kanchha Sherpa was part of the 1953 Everest Expedition that successfully summited Mount Everest

Pope Leo calls out leaders for 'collective failure' to end world hunger

Pope Leo calls out leaders for 'collective failure' to end world hunger
Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, became the 267th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church in May 2025

Australia’s rainforests become first carbon emitters amid climate change

Australia’s rainforests become first carbon emitters amid climate change
Climate change triggers devastating shift as tropical rainforests switch to carbon source

US ‘democracy’ giant sculpture melts away on National Mall: Watch

US ‘democracy’ giant sculpture melts away on National Mall: Watch
3,000-pound ice sculpture representing ‘America’s weakened democracy’ unveiled at the US Capitol

Voting rights act faces uncertain future as Supreme Court weighs key case

Voting rights act faces uncertain future as Supreme Court weighs key case
Supreme Court poised to undercut Voting Rights Act, sparking concerns of unfair political advantage

Titan submersible implosion cause revealed in NTSB report: ‘Critically flawed’

Titan submersible implosion cause revealed in NTSB report: ‘Critically flawed’
OceanGate's Titan submersible implodes on the way to Titanic wreck, killing five on board