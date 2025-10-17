China's General He Weidong expelled from Communist Party amid anti-corruption crackdown 

China has expelled top general He Weidong from the ruling Communist Party and the military over "serious violations of discipline and law".
On Friday, October 16, the country's defence ministry said that alongside Weidong, China's number two general and vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), they also sacked a Chinese army's top political officer, Miao Hua, as part of an anti-corruption campaign.
Both men were part of the six-member CMC, China's top military command body, until Hua was removed in June.
He Weidong has not been seen in public since March, but an investigation was not previously made public.
Weidong is the third CMC member to be removed since the existing line-up took office in 2022.
At the 20th party congress in 2022, seven people were selected to sit on the commission; however, only four of those appointees remain, a situation unheard of in decades.
In addition to President Xi Jinping, who chairs the CMC, only Vice-Chairman Zhang Youxia, and two members, Liu Zhenli, head of the Joint Staff Department and Zhang Shengmin, who leads the military's discipline inspection commission, are still on the commission.