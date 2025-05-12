Nazi archives from WWII uncovered in Argentina's Supreme Court

Nazi archives confiscated by Argentinean authorities during World War II have been rediscovered in the basement of the Supreme Court.
According to Reuters, the court on Sunday, May 11, 2025 said that boxes were sent by the Germany embassy in Tokyo to Argentina in June 1941 aboard the Japanese steamship "Nan-a-Maru," according to the history that the court was able to piece together.
At the time, the large shipment drew the attention of authorities, who feared its contents could affect Argentina's neutrality in the war.
Despite claims at the time from German diplomatic representatives that the boxes held personal items, Argentine customs authorities searched five boxes at random.
They found postcards, photographs and propaganda material from the Nazi regime, as well as thousands of notebooks belonging to the Nazi party. A federal judge confiscated the materials, and referred the matter to the Supreme Court.
It was not immediately clear why the items were sent to Argentina or what, if any, action the Supreme Court took at the time.
Eighty-four years later, court staffers came across the boxes as they prepared for a Supreme Court museum.