Alan Yentob, former BBC executive and TV presenter passes away at 78

Alan Yentob was famous for having close relationships with celebrities like musicians Jay-Z and Beyoncé

  • May 25, 2025

Alan Yentob, a famous BBC arts presenter and documentary maker has passed away at the age of 78.

Yentob became controller of BBC Two in 1988 and he was one of the youngest people to ever get that position in the BBC's history.

He was famous for having close relationships in the entertainment world with celebrities like musicians Jay-Z and Beyoncé, filmmakers Orson Welles and Mel Brooks and writer Salman Rushdie.

Over the years, he featured and interviewed many famous artists and cultural figure like David Bowie, Charles Saatchi, Maya Angelou and Grayson Perry in TV shows.

Yentob's creative legacy shapes BBC's golden era:

His wife, TV producer Philippa Walker paid tribute to her husband, described Yentob as "curious, funny, annoying, late and creative in every cell of his body" and added that he was "the kindest of men."

Yentob also worked in top positions at the BBC, including running BBC One and Two channels and head of music and arts during his long career.

"He oversaw a popular and influential period for the channel, with commissions such as hit sitcom Absolutely Fabulous," reported BBC.

Other shows launched during his tenure included The Late Show and Have I Got News for You.

In 2004, he was given the job of creative director at the BBC and he stayed in that role for over 10 years.

For the unversed, Yentob is survived by his wife and their two children.

