Nintendo Switch 2 released with advanced features

After months of speculations, Nintendo has officially released the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2,as a successor to Nintendo switch, its first brand-new gaming platform in eight years.

The recently launched Nintendo Switch 2 is packed with a range of advanced features such as an enlarged bigger screen, improved graphics and performance, redesigned Joy-Con controllers, and more.

Nintendo Switch 2 features

The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with a robust performance and a variety of cutting-edge features over the original Switch.

The company has confirmed that the console is integrated with Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology and ray tracing in games.

The Switch 2 features an enlarged 7.9-inch LCD touchscreen that supports 1920x1080 resolution, and HDR10, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a seamless and smoother gaming experience.

In terms of storage, the device includes 256GB of internal UFS storage with up to 2TB of expandable storage with microSD Express cards only.

Connectivity options include 2 USB Type-C ports for charging and connecting accessories.

Moreover, it has a game card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD Express card slot.

The Nintendo Switch 2 supports Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth, and features stereo speakers, a monaural mic, and GameChat for in-game voice communication, offering an immersive sound experience.

The main console consists of a 5,220mAh battery (2–6.5 hours use), offering three hours of charging in sleep mode. Joy-Con 2s is powered by 500mAh batteries, lasting up to 20 hours.

Nintendo Switch 2 pricing and availability

Nintendo Switch 2 will be available on sale in select markets on June 5, with long queues of anticipated fans seen at retail stores in Japan, the US and elsewhere.

The hybrid platform is available in two packages — the standard console, costs $449.99 (roughly Rs. 38,600), and the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle, is available for $499.99 (roughly Rs. 42,900).

