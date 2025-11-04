Is Reddit down? Thousands of users report widespread outage

Reddit, one of the most popular online community platforms has reportedly grappled with a major outage, causing severe disruption for thousands of users across the globe.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, reports started to spike on Tuesday morning, reaching over 20,000 complaints.
In the USA, nearly 64% users are unable to access the app, up to 29% reported website related issues, and the remaining 27% lodged server connectivity complaints.
All the frustrated users took to several social media sites like X to express their disappointment over the recent disruptions.
One user wrote, "Me feeling relieved after finding out that Reddit is down and my account isn’t banned."
Another user wrote, "reddit servers try not to go down every 3 seconds challenge."
Third user wrote, "Anyone else’s Reddit down? Or have I broke something."
Notably, Reddit’s status page previously didn’t mention any issues, but has since been updated to show that the company is currently investigating issues.