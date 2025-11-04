Sci-Tech

WhatsApp debuts in eagerly-awaited Apple Watch app

Meta-owned WhatsApp's new launch comes as a part of the company's broader effort to expand beyond mobile and desktop

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
WhatsApp debuts in eagerly-awaited Apple Watch app
WhatsApp debuts in eagerly-awaited Apple Watch app

WhatsApp has officially released its highly-anticipated Apple Watch companion app, letting users stay connected with each other without even reaching their handsets.

The recently introduced app allows users to get call notifications, read entire messages, and record or send voice messages directly from their Apple Watch on Tuesday.

As with all WhatsApp platforms, personal messages and calls remain protected with end-to-end encryption.

The Meta-owned WhatsApp stated in a blog post, “This new experience will help you stay on top of your chats without needing to pull out your iPhone.”

The app further supports message reactions, clearer display of photos and stickers, and expanded on-screen chat history.

The new app requires an Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 10 or newer. WhatsApp noted that additional features will be added in future updates. The launch follows testing spotted last week, confirming the rollout was imminent.

The app needs an Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 10 or newer.

It's worth mentioning that the company has announced plans to launch additional features in the near future.

The launch comes as a part of the company's broader effort to expand beyond mobile and desktop.

Previously, iPad users were only restricted to accessing WhatsApp via browser.

WhatsApp’s release on Apple Watch comes after Snapchat’s recent launch of its native watchOS app that allows users to quickly respond to messages using Dictation, Scribble, emoji, or the on-screen keyboard.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Apple launches ios 26.1 with THESE tweaks: Here's how to install it

Apple launches ios 26.1 with THESE tweaks: Here's how to install it
The recently launched iOS 12.1 lacks a highly requested option: adjusting the transparency of the “liquid glass” design

Is Reddit down? Thousands of users report widespread outage

Is Reddit down? Thousands of users report widespread outage
In the USA, nearly 64% users are unable to access the Reddit app, up to 29% reported website related issues

Amazon stock soars to record high after major OpenAI cloud deal

Amazon stock soars to record high after major OpenAI cloud deal
OpenAI plans to spend $1.4 trillion to build 30 gigawatts of computing power

WhatsApp users will soon be able to make calls without sharing numbers

WhatsApp users will soon be able to make calls without sharing numbers
WhatsApp is adding a way to connect with others without sharing personal numbers

Everyday technologies from USBs to passwords that will vanish by 2030

Everyday technologies from USBs to passwords that will vanish by 2030
Artificial intelligence and digital innovations will make our lives hassle-free with new technologies in the future

Jeff Bezos predicts million will live in space in ‘couple of decades’

Jeff Bezos predicts million will live in space in ‘couple of decades’
Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos forecasts ‘gigawatt-scale data centers in space’ within 10-20 years

US bans sale of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China and other countries

US bans sale of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China and other countries
Trump administration decides to reserve Nvidia's top AI chips for US companies only

Apple to launch iOS 26.2 developer beta on November 4: Report

Apple to launch iOS 26.2 developer beta on November 4: Report
iOS 26.2 developer beta is expected to release alongside betas for Apple’s other platforms

Sam Altman defends OpenAI’s $1.4T investment, predicts $100B revenue by 2027

Sam Altman defends OpenAI’s $1.4T investment, predicts $100B revenue by 2027
Sam Altman underscored OpenAI’s exponential revenue growth, indicating that its ChatGPT and AI cloud services could propel

Google and Disney fued disrupt ESPN on YouTube TV

Google and Disney fued disrupt ESPN on YouTube TV
Disney has enlisted ESPN personalities, including Stephen A. Smith, Mike Greenberg, and Scott Van Pelt to foster its message

Bluesky reaches 40 million users, announces ‘dislikes’ beta

Bluesky reaches 40 million users, announces ‘dislikes’ beta
Bluesky is also experimenting with ranking systems, design updates, and feedback tools

Samsung to build 'AI Megafactory' using 50,000 Nvidia GPUs

Samsung to build 'AI Megafactory' using 50,000 Nvidia GPUs
Samsung will use Nvidia’s Omniverse simulation software and GPUs to integrate in its native AI-powered models for devices