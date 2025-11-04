WhatsApp debuts in eagerly-awaited Apple Watch app

WhatsApp has officially released its highly-anticipated Apple Watch companion app, letting users stay connected with each other without even reaching their handsets.
The recently introduced app allows users to get call notifications, read entire messages, and record or send voice messages directly from their Apple Watch on Tuesday.
As with all WhatsApp platforms, personal messages and calls remain protected with end-to-end encryption.
The Meta-owned WhatsApp stated in a blog post, “This new experience will help you stay on top of your chats without needing to pull out your iPhone.”
The app further supports message reactions, clearer display of photos and stickers, and expanded on-screen chat history.
The new app requires an Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 10 or newer. WhatsApp noted that additional features will be added in future updates. The launch follows testing spotted last week, confirming the rollout was imminent.
It's worth mentioning that the company has announced plans to launch additional features in the near future.
The launch comes as a part of the company's broader effort to expand beyond mobile and desktop.
Previously, iPad users were only restricted to accessing WhatsApp via browser.
WhatsApp’s release on Apple Watch comes after Snapchat’s recent launch of its native watchOS app that allows users to quickly respond to messages using Dictation, Scribble, emoji, or the on-screen keyboard.