Huawei launches new homegrown PCs with homemade Chinese: Check features

Huawei has recently introduced two new desktop PCs for the Chinese market: the Qingyun W515y and W585y.
The latest models feature Huawei’s boasts Kirin 9000X processor and run either Tongxin UOS V20 or Galaxy Kylin V10 operating systems, aiming to outdo Windows in China.
The Kirin 9000X, developed by HiSilicon, is an octa-core, 16-thread chip with a 2.5 GHz base clock, succeeding the Kirin 9000C.
Its predecessors, dependent on Arm architecture, included a mix of Cortex-A77 and Cortex-A55 cores with a 24-core Mali-G78 GPU.
It is pertinent to mention that Qingyun W515y and W585y are currently being limited. Both desktops support quad-channel LPDDR5x memory, feature an SSD and hard drive, and include an optical drive.
They feature 11.5 x 3.7 x 12.4 inches (293 x 93 x 315.5 mm), offering an immersive and vivid visual experience.
The recently launched PC's design is reminiscent of their predecessors.
In terms of connectivity, both of them feature front USB Type-C and Type-A ports, a headphone/microphone jack, with USB ports, HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, and audio connectors.
Moreover, the systems come with a K100 wired keyboard and M100 wired mouse.
Pricing and availability for the new Qingyun desktops are yet to be announced.