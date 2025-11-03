WhatsApp users will soon be able to make calls without sharing numbers

WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows users to search and call others using usernames.
The new feature will allow users to make voice or video calls using usernames instead of phone numbers.
As per WABetaInfo, the goal is to make connecting with others easier while keeping users' phone numbers private.
Once released, people will be able to search for usernames directly within the Calls tab to start calls without sharing their personal numbers.
When a person searches for a username on WhatsApp, the app will check if that username exists.
If it does, the account will appear in the search results with basic information based on the user's privacy settings.
After selecting a username, they can make voice or video calls just like the regular calls.
It is pertinent to note that you can only call someone on WhatsApp using their username if you already have an active chat with them or if they haven't turned on the "username key" feature.
The "username key" is an optional security passcode needed for first-time calls.
If the person has activated it and you don't have a prior chat, you must enter the key they give you before calling.
Notably, calls made through WhatsApp username are fully secured with end-to-end encryption.
However, this feature is currently under development and it will be available to all iOS users in the future update.