Sci-Tech

Apple launches ios 26.1 with THESE tweaks: Here's how to install it

The recently launched iOS 12.1 lacks a highly requested option: adjusting the transparency of the “liquid glass” design

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Apple launches ios 26.1 with THESE tweaks: Heres how to install it
Apple launches ios 26.1 with THESE tweaks: Here's how to install it 

Apple has officially released the long-awaited iOS 26.1 update on Monday, with only a few minor tweaks and no major features; however, it lacks a highly requested option: adjusting the transparency of the “liquid glass” design.

Previously, users were only allowed to minimise transparency through accessibility settings, which disabled the effect entirely.

With this latest update, firstly launch Settings > Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass to choose between the original Clear and a more opaque Tinted option, with previews for each.

The liquid glass aesthetic, the Cupertino-based tech giant’s biggest transition since 2013, has divided users, some users find it modern and cleaner, while others are not satisfied with it, saying its translucency makes text and controls harder to read.

Alongside the transparent controls, the recently introduced iOS 26.1 allows users to customise gestures, including a new Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera option under Settings > Camera.

Furthermore, the update adds the ability to locally capture audio and video during video calls, a feature that was originally slated for iPadOS at WWDC.

The update further expands Apple Intelligence support to eight more languages, including Dutch, Chinese (Traditional), Danish, and Vietnamese, and live translation for five more, such as Italian and Japanese.

Additional enhancements include gesture-based song controls in Apple Music, a slider to stop alarms, and automatic security update installation.

To download iOS 26.1, firstly launch Settings > General > Software Update.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Is Reddit down? Thousands of users report widespread outage

Is Reddit down? Thousands of users report widespread outage
In the USA, nearly 64% users are unable to access the Reddit app, up to 29% reported website related issues

Amazon stock soars to record high after major OpenAI cloud deal

Amazon stock soars to record high after major OpenAI cloud deal
OpenAI plans to spend $1.4 trillion to build 30 gigawatts of computing power

WhatsApp users will soon be able to make calls without sharing numbers

WhatsApp users will soon be able to make calls without sharing numbers
WhatsApp is adding a way to connect with others without sharing personal numbers

Everyday technologies from USBs to passwords that will vanish by 2030

Everyday technologies from USBs to passwords that will vanish by 2030
Artificial intelligence and digital innovations will make our lives hassle-free with new technologies in the future

Jeff Bezos predicts million will live in space in ‘couple of decades’

Jeff Bezos predicts million will live in space in ‘couple of decades’
Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos forecasts ‘gigawatt-scale data centers in space’ within 10-20 years

US bans sale of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China and other countries

US bans sale of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China and other countries
Trump administration decides to reserve Nvidia's top AI chips for US companies only

Apple to launch iOS 26.2 developer beta on November 4: Report

Apple to launch iOS 26.2 developer beta on November 4: Report
iOS 26.2 developer beta is expected to release alongside betas for Apple’s other platforms

Sam Altman defends OpenAI’s $1.4T investment, predicts $100B revenue by 2027

Sam Altman defends OpenAI’s $1.4T investment, predicts $100B revenue by 2027
Sam Altman underscored OpenAI’s exponential revenue growth, indicating that its ChatGPT and AI cloud services could propel

Google and Disney fued disrupt ESPN on YouTube TV

Google and Disney fued disrupt ESPN on YouTube TV
Disney has enlisted ESPN personalities, including Stephen A. Smith, Mike Greenberg, and Scott Van Pelt to foster its message

Bluesky reaches 40 million users, announces ‘dislikes’ beta

Bluesky reaches 40 million users, announces ‘dislikes’ beta
Bluesky is also experimenting with ranking systems, design updates, and feedback tools

Samsung to build 'AI Megafactory' using 50,000 Nvidia GPUs

Samsung to build 'AI Megafactory' using 50,000 Nvidia GPUs
Samsung will use Nvidia’s Omniverse simulation software and GPUs to integrate in its native AI-powered models for devices

Zuckerberg shows off Roman Halloween look while ‘messaging for Mars’

Zuckerberg shows off Roman Halloween look while ‘messaging for Mars’
Mark Zuckerberg reveals what happened when he finally got to pick the Halloween theme