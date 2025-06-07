World

World's youngest billionaires under 30: Meet the next generation of wealth

Around 75% of the world’s billionaires are between 50-79, and only 21 are under 30

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Worlds youngest billionaires under 30: Meet the next generation of wealth
World's youngest billionaires under 30: Meet the next generation of wealth

Building a fortune usually takes years, even a lifetime. The numbers speak for themselves: Nearly three-quarters of the world’s billionaires are between the ages of 50 and 79. Just 12% are under 50.

The rarest of all are those who manage to achieve billionaire status by the age of 30; this year there are just 21 of those flush youngsters on the Forbes list. Unsurprisingly, all but two of them inherited their wealth.

Top 5 youngest billionaires in the world:
Sophie Luise Fielmann

Sophie and her older brother Marc inherited much of their late father Günther Fielmann’s fortune when he died last year. Fielmann founded Fielmann AG in 1972 with the goal of bringing affordable eyeglasses to Germany.

Marc co-led the company with his dad starting in 2018 and fully took over the following year. Sophie owns a third of its stock but has no role at the firm.

Katharina Andresen

Andresen’s fortune originally stems from the 150-year-old cigarette empire her father sold in 2005. After the sale, the family refocused on its investment firm Ferd, which has portfolios in real estate, finance and a variety of private Nordic companies. Like her sister, she owns a 42% stake in Ferd and sits on the board.

Ed Craven

Craven and Bijan Tehrani cofounded the online casino Stake.com, which managed to generate $4.7 billion last year even though crypto gambling is generally unavailable in the UK, U.S. and parts of Europe.

Stake’s popularity has blown up since the pandemic thanks in part to livestreamers filming themselves gambling on it. Now the company says it’s involved in some 2% to 4% of all Bitcoin transactions.

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio

After his father’s death in 2022, Del Vecchio and each of his six half-siblings and his mother—inherited a 12.5% stake in the family holding company that owns nearly a third of EssilorLuxottica, the world’s largest eyeglasses business. Del Vecchio is EssilorLuxottica’s chief strategy officer as well as the president of the iconic brand Ray-Ban.

Alexandra Andresen

Andresen sits with her sister on the board of the investment company Ferd, which is based in the Oslo suburb of Bærum, and also owns a 42% stake. She is a three-time junior Norwegian champion in dressage horse riding but no longer competes due to spinal health problems. She’s still heavily involved with horses and both owns and runs the Oslo horse-breeding stable Andresen Dressage.

Heartbreaking message found in bottle on UK beach sparks viral emotional response
Heartbreaking message found in bottle on UK beach sparks viral emotional response
The message was written by a woman who wanted to fulfill her mother's last wish before she died
Cadbury says goodbye to fan-favourite chocolate after five years
Cadbury says goodbye to fan-favourite chocolate after five years
Cadbury has stopped selling its popular product which many fans loved for their rich dark chocolate
Andrew Tate caught driving recklessly again amid multiple legal battles
Andrew Tate caught driving recklessly again amid multiple legal battles
Local police said that driving too fast is still one of the main reasons people die in car accidents in Romania
Elon Musk deletes bold Trump-Epstein accusation post in unexpected twist
Elon Musk deletes bold Trump-Epstein accusation post in unexpected twist
As soon as Musk official role ended, the public feud between him and Trump has taken a personal turn
Musk-Trump feud escalates: JD Vance reacts to billionaire's Epstein tweet
Musk-Trump feud escalates: JD Vance reacts to billionaire's Epstein tweet
JD Vance issues first statement on Donald Trump and Elon Musk feud over Epstein claims
Greece travel advisory: New rules and safety tips issued for tourists this summer
Greece travel advisory: New rules and safety tips issued for tourists this summer
Greece has introduced several new rules and regulation because of the rising number of tourists
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez extravagant wedding plans unveiled: Details inside
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez extravagant wedding plans unveiled: Details inside
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is all set to marry fiancée Lauren Sánchez in Vinece, Italy
Russia launches ‘most powerful attack’ on Ukraine's second-largest city
Russia launches ‘most powerful attack’ on Ukraine's second-largest city
Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv hit with the ‘most powerful’ Russian strikes since the war began
Kilmar Ábrego García: Mistakenly deported man returned to US to face charges
Kilmar Ábrego García: Mistakenly deported man returned to US to face charges
Man mistakenly deported to El Salvador brought back to face federal criminal charges
Elon Musk’s sister gets unexpected benefit amid Donald Trump and brother feud
Elon Musk’s sister gets unexpected benefit amid Donald Trump and brother feud
Elon Musk posted a series of surprising tweets against US President Donald Trump
UK weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning hits southern England and Wales
UK weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning hits southern England and Wales
The weather since June has become unsettled with more rain, wind and cooler temperatures
US' worst state for active shooters revealed in new FBI report
US' worst state for active shooters revealed in new FBI report
Since 2020, active shooter attacks have caused 369 deaths and 701 injuries in the US