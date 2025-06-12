Donald Trump breaks silence on Elon Musk's ‘regret’ over public spat

Donald Trump has responded after Elon Musk said some of his recent social media posts about the US president "went too far".
The Tesla and SpaceX boss shared a series of posts on his X social media platform last week, including one which described Mr Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill as a "disgusting abomination".
He also claimed, in a since-deleted post, that the president appeared in files relating to the disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Posting on X this morning, Mr Musk said, "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."
In response, the president is quoted as telling the New York Post, "I thought it was very nice that he did that." The publication said it spoke to Mr Trump in a brief phone conversation.
The White House dismissed Mr Musk's Epstein claims at the time, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying, "This is an unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the One Big Beautiful Bill [a Republican tax and spending bill] because it does not include the policies he wanted.
"The president is focused on passing this historic piece of legislation and making our country great again."
Musk did not specify which posts he regretted. But the spat hit Tesla shares, which closed down 14.3% last Thursday, losing about $150bn (£111bn) in value.