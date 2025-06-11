Graz school shooting: Bomb plans, farewell letter found at gunman’s home 

Graz shool shooting suspect plan for a major attack and last message have been found from his home.
A farewell letter and video have been discovered at the home of a 21-year-old gunman who killed 10 people in a school shooting in Austria, as the nation observed a minute's silence on Wednesday.
The country paused at 10am local time (9am UK time), marking the moment of the attack a day earlier at the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school in the southeastern city of Graz.
A teacher and nine students were killed - six girls and three boys aged between 14 and 17. Another 11 people were wounded.
Hundreds of people gathered for the silence in the central square of Austria's second-biggest city, some also lighting candles in memory of those killed, others hugged each other, as they tried to come to terms with the tragedy.
In the capital Vienna, trams, subway trains and buses also stopped for a minute.
Hundreds of people joined Austrian officials at a service on Tuesday evening in Graz cathedral.
Franz Ruf, public security director at Austria's interior ministry, told TV network ORF about the messages which officers discovered.
"A farewell letter in analog and digital form was found. He says goodbye to his parents. But no motive can be inferred from the farewell letter, and that is a matter for further investigations," Mr Ruf said.
He added that the wounded people were found on various levels of the school and in the front of the building, but would not speculate on whether they were specifically targeted by the gunman.