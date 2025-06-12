Air India plane crash survivor: One passenger miraculously walks away alive

One of the passengers from the Air India deadly crash that killed at least 200 miraculously survived the aviation accident.
According to ANI News, police have revealed that one survivor has been found after a London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 people crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after the takeoff.
At least 200 people have died after Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, on Thursday, crashed in the residential area near a major international airport in the western Indian city.
Who is the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash?
Speaking to ANI, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said, "The police found one survivor in seat 11A. He has been in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area."
The sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, was allotted seat 11A, and he miraculously survived the deadly crash by jumping off the flight, India Today reported.
Ramesh shared his boarding pass with Indian media and recalled, "Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly."
As per Aerolopa, an online repository of aeroplane seating plans, the 11A seat is located in the first row of the economy class cabin on the right side and two rows ahead of the plane's wings.
The flight took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport for London Gatwick when it crashed into the doctors’ hostel near the airport. The flight was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and a Canadian national on board.