Ivanka Trump steals the show at MLB game in new family portrait

Ivanka Trump turned heads at the New York Mets vs Washington Nationals match in Queens alongside her family.
The First Daughter flaunted her figure in a white sundress as she enjoyed a family day out with husband Jared Kushner and three children, Arabella and sons Joseph and Theodore.
Ivanka wore her long blonde hair in loose, tousled waves, and held a denim jacket in her hands as she posed for pictures, which she later shared on her social media accounts.
The family posed with a series of players including Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Sugar Diaz.
On Tuesday night, June 10, the Mets came back to win 5-4 in extra innings due to Jeff McNeil's walk-off single in the 10th.
Ivanka turned to her X to share the clicks and videos, which she captioned, noting, "Congratulations @Mets!!! Amazing game."
Ivanka Trump's relationship with dad President Donald Trump
The outing came after speculation about her relationship with dad Donald Trump was buzzing on the internet amid the highly publicised feud with Elon Musk.
Ivanka also joined the president at a UFC fight at the Prudential Centre on Saturday night, and the father-daughter duo was joined by Jared, Eric Trump, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.