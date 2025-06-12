'Les Misérables' opening night turns political with mixed reaction for Trump

Irony and Donald Trump went hand in hand as the president attended the opening night of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center amid the LA protests.
On Wednesday night, the president walked the red carpet with First Lady Melania Trump for the first time since returning to the Oval Office.
As he took his seat alongside his wife in the venue, Trump was greeted with boos and cheers, and near the end of the intermission, someone loudly cursed his name, drawing applause.
Several drag queens were also present in the crowd, a form of protest against Trump's complaint that the Kennedy Center had hosted too many drag shows in the past.
About Les Misérables musical
The story of Les Misérables is inspired by the June Rebellion, an 1832 revolt by republicans against the authoritarianism of a newly established French king.
Characters include Jean Valjean, who is imprisoned for stealing a loaf of bread and then seeks redemption, and Inspector Javert, who is obsessed with law and order and hunts Valjean without mercy.
When a reporter asked who he identifies more with, Trump chuckled as he replied, "Oh, that's a tough one."
The president's presence was meant to boost fundraising for the Kennedy Center and he revealed donors raised more than $10 million.
JD Vance, the vice-president, also walked the red carpet with wife Usha, who is now on the Kennedy Center's board of trustees.
Notably, the Kennedy Center, which is supported by government funds and private donations, opened in 1971 and for decades has been seen as an apolitical celebration of the arts.