Beloved kid's character Zog features on 50p coins to mark 15th anniversary

A popular children's character is set to feature in a brand new coin.
The Royal Mint – the official UK coin maker – will be launching a 50p coin featuring Zog, the beloved dragon from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's adored children's book.
The collectable coin commemorates 15 years since the clumsy but enthusiastic dragon was first introduced to the readers.
On the coin, the orange dragon could be seen in a flight mode, with his small wings on full display.
Zog joins the Royal Mint’s collection of childhood characters, which already includes The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child.
The Royal Mint talks about the new Zog 50p coin
Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coins at the Royal Mint, noted, "We're thrilled to welcome Zog onto an official UK 50p and as part of our childhood characters coin series."
Discussing the dragon, she further added, "As the dragon who tries his best – despite his mishaps – Zog represents determination and perseverance, qualities we can all admire."
Zog author Ms Donaldson shared that she is "delighted" to see the dragon being celebrated.
Illustrator Scheffler also shared his affection for the character, adding, "Drawing Zog with his big friendly face and clumsiness has always been such a joy. To see my illustrations transformed onto a coin is an incredible honour."
Notably, previous character coins from the Royal Mint also include Paddington Bear, the Snowman, and Wallace and Gromit.
The coin is available to buy from the Royal Mint's website in a range of metal finishes, as well as colour versions are also available in Zog's orange hue.