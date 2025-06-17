Here's how these food products benefit if consumed chilled

Food items that become ideal to deal with gut concerns and prevent chronic diseases when cooled

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Heres how these food products benefit if consumed chilled
Here's how these food products benefit if consumed chilled 

There are few common food products whose nutritional value increases when cooled.

According to experts, these foods can help regulate blood sugar, improve gut health and even prevent chronic diseases.

When chilled in the fridge for some time, ingredients such as rice, barley and pasta can form resistant starch that opposes digestion in the small intestine.

Instead it ferments in the large intestine, acting as a prebiotic to feed beneficial gut bacteria.

Here's a list of food products that are best when consumed chilled

1. White rice

White rice, when cooled, forms resistant starch, which can help regulate your blood sugar, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

2. Oats

Cooled oats also form resistant starch that helps regulate blood sugar and support gut health.

Overnight oats have become a convenient way to get a balanced breakfast, as it contains a mix of grains and milk with toppings including fruits and nuts.

3. Potatoes

Potatoes are another key food item to consume when chilled for boosting resistant starch in your body.

Cold potato salad with yoghurt makes a perfect appetiser or meal in the summer heat.

4. Dill

Dill is another food that is healthier when stored in the fridge.

As per Health.com, dill contains more phenolic acids when cooled for 15 days; the acids are natural antioxidants that can help prevent chronic diseases.

5. Pasta

A pasta salad filled with vegetables and a light vinaigrette is perfect for a healthy meal, as the carbs also form resistant starch when cooled.

6. Beans

In the 2016 study published by NFS Journal, cooled pinto beans were found to have the highest levels of resistant starch.

Notably, the easiest way to get the desired amount of resistant starch is by putting freshly baked bread in the refrigerator for seven days and then using it to your liking.

Read more : Health
Hair loss explained: Causes, Symptoms, and when to see a doctor
Hair loss explained: Causes, Symptoms, and when to see a doctor
As per American Academy of Dermatology (ADD), about 80 million Americans experience hereditary hair loss
Scientists discover surprising link between mouth's bacteria, depression
Scientists discover surprising link between mouth's bacteria, depression
Researchers at NYU have found connection between depression and the pattern of bacteria in the mouth
Try eating more fruits and vegetables for better sleep tonight
Try eating more fruits and vegetables for better sleep tonight
Study found a strong association between healthy diet and improved sleep
What is Graves disease? Signs, symptoms and treatment
What is Graves disease? Signs, symptoms and treatment
Graves disease is an autoimmune disease characterised by hyperthyroidism
Health experts warn against ‘Gas station heroin’: Here’s what you must know
Health experts warn against ‘Gas station heroin’: Here’s what you must know
Tianeptine, an unapproved drug that can be addictive with a range of adverse effects
Here's how diabetic and kidney patients can protect their heart health
Here's how diabetic and kidney patients can protect their heart health
Discover a few essential ways to protect their heart health
Extra sleep hours on weekend may calm teen anxiety, study
Extra sleep hours on weekend may calm teen anxiety, study
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine advised teenagers from the age of 13 to 18 years to sleep 8 to 10 hours daily for improved health
Prenatal PFAS exposure associated with increased Blood Pressure in teens, study
Prenatal PFAS exposure associated with increased Blood Pressure in teens, study
PFAS are human-made chemicals used to make products resistant to water and stains
Sleep deprivation in teens linked to impulsive behaviour, study
Sleep deprivation in teens linked to impulsive behaviour, study
Lack of sleep affects teen brains, leading to impulsivity and aggression
Irregular sleep patterns alter teens' brains, study
Irregular sleep patterns alter teens' brains, study
Researchers discovered that lack of sleep caused the different regions to reduce connectivity
Is Psyllium husk really ‘Nature’s Ozempic’? Here’s what experts say
Is Psyllium husk really ‘Nature’s Ozempic’? Here’s what experts say
Psyllium husk is considered an essential source of soluble fibre that softens stools and regulates digestion
Expedited biological ageing linked to dementia, stroke risk
Expedited biological ageing linked to dementia, stroke risk
Researchy revealed that individuals having short telomeres were at an 11% higher risk of developing one of the brain diseases