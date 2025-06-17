Here's how these food products benefit if consumed chilled 

There are few common food products whose nutritional value increases when cooled.
According to experts, these foods can help regulate blood sugar, improve gut health and even prevent chronic diseases.
When chilled in the fridge for some time, ingredients such as rice, barley and pasta can form resistant starch that opposes digestion in the small intestine.
Instead it ferments in the large intestine, acting as a prebiotic to feed beneficial gut bacteria.
Here's a list of food products that are best when consumed chilled
1. White rice
White rice, when cooled, forms resistant starch, which can help regulate your blood sugar, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.
2. Oats
Cooled oats also form resistant starch that helps regulate blood sugar and support gut health.
Overnight oats have become a convenient way to get a balanced breakfast, as it contains a mix of grains and milk with toppings including fruits and nuts.
3. Potatoes
Potatoes are another key food item to consume when chilled for boosting resistant starch in your body.
Cold potato salad with yoghurt makes a perfect appetiser or meal in the summer heat.
4. Dill
Dill is another food that is healthier when stored in the fridge.
As per Health.com, dill contains more phenolic acids when cooled for 15 days; the acids are natural antioxidants that can help prevent chronic diseases.
5. Pasta
A pasta salad filled with vegetables and a light vinaigrette is perfect for a healthy meal, as the carbs also form resistant starch when cooled.
6. Beans
In the 2016 study published by NFS Journal, cooled pinto beans were found to have the highest levels of resistant starch.
Notably, the easiest way to get the desired amount of resistant starch is by putting freshly baked bread in the refrigerator for seven days and then using it to your liking.