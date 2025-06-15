Health

Health experts warn against ‘Gas station heroin’: Here’s what you must know

Tianeptine, an unapproved drug that can be addictive with a range of adverse effects

“Gas station heroin” is the brightly coloured little bottles that are sold at gas stations and convenience stores that contain tianeptine, an unapproved drug that can be addictive with a range of adverse effects.

Tianeptine drugs are often marketed as energy shots under names such as Zaza, Tianaa, Pegasus, and Neptune’s Fix.

Tianeptine is only approved as an antidepressant in some countries; however, it remains unapproved by FDA-approved across the U.S. and it is illegal to sell as a food additive or supplement.

Despite this, some firms are selling it in bright bottles without proper regulation.

Health experts have expressed concerns regarding tianeptine, as it can be addictive with some opioid-like effects by binding to similar brain receptors, posing significant risks such as slow breathing, tachycardia (rapid heartbeat), and reduced blood pressure risks.

Individuals typically use it without the prescription of a doctor to treat pain, or depression, significantly raising the danger.

Poison control centres in the U.S. report a 525% increase in calls involving tianeptine between 2018 and 2023. Nearly half of these cases require hospital care, with many needing intensive treatment. Products may also contain other hidden drugs like synthetic cannabis, adding to the unpredictability.

While tianeptine is not federally scheduled, several states, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Tennessee have restricted it.

States that have done so have seen a great decline in related emergencies, though withdrawal cases have been reported due to its addictive nature.

Experts strongly recommended against using these kinds of products and urged individuals to seek FDA-approved treatments for addiction, pain, or depression rather than over-the-counter “gas station heroin.”

