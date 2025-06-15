Health

Try eating more fruits and vegetables for better sleep tonight

Study found a strong association between healthy diet and improved sleep

A recent study revealed that eating more vegetables and fruits may assist you get better sleep.

According to a study published in the journal Sleep Health, what you eat during the day may affect your sleep at night.

Study co-author Dr. Esra Tasali, director of the UChicago Sleep Center stated, “Dietary modifications could be a new, natural and cost-effective approach to achieve better sleep.”

Does diet impact sleep?

For the study, researchers asked healthy adults to log whatever they eat every day using a smartphone app. Participants wore wrist monitors that tracked their sleep patterns.

Researchers measured “sleep fragmentation,” or how a participant wakes up and shifts into lighter sleep.

Results indicated that individuals who ate more fruits, vegetables, and healthy carbohydrates had quality sleep the same night.

Researchers further projected that eating the recommended five cups of fruits and vegetables every day may enhance sleep quality by 16% than eating none of them.

That's a “highly significant difference,” Tasali said. “It’s remarkable that such a meaningful change could be observed within less than 24 hours.”

Further research is needed to confirm how this connection works and whether it remains true in different populations.

Experts stated that it’s a powerful reminder that diet impacts sleep and that small daily changes may bring a major change.

