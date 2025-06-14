Health

Here's how diabetic and kidney patients can protect their heart health

Discover a few essential ways to protect their heart health

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Type 2 diabetes (T2D), chronic kidney disease (CKD), and heart disease consist of a range of risk factors. For example, hyperglycemia, high blood pressure, and physical inactivity significantly increase your risk of all three conditions, which may lead to severe complications.

If you are suffering from T2D, you are on the brink of developing CKD and heart disease. High blood sugar can damage blood vessels, and cardiac and renal nerves, which may lead to CKD and heart disease.

CKD may lead to increased blood pressure, adding maximum strain on your cardiac health and may lead to life-threatening conditions.

Ways how diabetic and kidney patients can protect their heart health

Here are several ways to maintain your health if you have T2D and CKD.

Coordinated speciality care

Work closely with your diabetes and kidney care team to keep track of your health and manage both of them effectively.

Remember your numbers and keep them in range

Monitor your blood sugar level, blood pressure, and kidney function, aiming to stay within your target goals.

Take medicines timely

Don’t forget to take your medicines timely as prescribed by your doctor.

Regularly perform physical activity

Engage in regularly performing exercises suitable for your health to maintain your blood sugar level and support your well-being.

Minimise smoking and alcohol consumption

Avoid smoking and restrict alcohol consumption to protect your heart and kidneys.

