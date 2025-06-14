Extra sleep hours on weekend may calm teen anxiety, study

A recent study revealed that teenagers who get up to two hours of sleep on weekends experience reduced anxiety symptoms than those who don’t.
Extra sleep hours on weekend may calm teen anxiety
Researchers found that both sleeping less on weekends than weekdays and sleeping substantially more on weekends were associated with higher anxiety symptoms.
Lead author Sojeong Kim, a psychology graduate advisor at the University of Oregon in Eugene stated, "In contrast, moderate catch-up sleep -- defined as less than two hours -- was associated with lower anxiety symptoms, suggesting that some weekend recovery sleep may be beneficial."
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine advised teenagers from the age of 13 to 18 years to sleep 8 to 10 hours daily for improved health. However, CDC data indicated that only 23% of high school students get sufficient sleep on an average school night.
"Many teens try to make up for lost sleep by sleeping in on weekends," Kim added.
Experts highlighted that it is essential to detect the right amount of catch-up sleep which has a good effect on teens who restrict their sleep during the week.