Health

Sleep deprivation in teens linked to impulsive behaviour, study

Lack of sleep affects teen brains, leading to impulsivity and aggression

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Sleep deprivation in teens linked to impulsive dehavior, study
Sleep deprivation in teens linked to impulsive dehavior, study

A new study has revealed shocking consequences of sleep deprivation in teens.

According to HealthDay, the brains of the teens with lack of sleep changed and made them impulsive and aggressive.

A research report published in the journal Brain and Behaviour found that sleep-deprived teens have weak connectivity between the parts of the brain that play a significant role in decision-making, self-reflection and processing information. Problems in such a part of the brain can link to mental illnesses like depression, ADHD and schizophrenia.

A senior researcher, Assaf Oshri, said in a news release, “Sleep isn’t just good for children. It helps keep their mental health intact and helps them regulate their emotions... The paper shows that sleep duration and sleep efficiency are linked to distinct patterns of brain network connectivity that are predictive of problem behaviours.”

For the study, researchers studied data from over 2,800 kids to monitor their sleep patterns via Fitbit wrist devices for at least two weeks on average. The participants also underwent MRI brain scans and psychological testing during the research.

Why does sleep matter a lot for teens?

The results of the study showed that lack of sleep dramatically affects the default mode network of the kids and causes different regions of the mode to become less connected.

The researchers also found that such kids are more prone to problems like aggression, inattention and hyperactivity.

The lead researcher of the study, Linhao Zhang, noted, “Adolescence is an extremely critical period for brain development, and sleep is critical for brain development. But many adolescents don’t get enough quality sleep at night.”

Notably, as per Harvard Medical School, the default mode plays a vital role in introspection and daydreaming. In the activation of this network, people become more self-connected, imaginative and understanding.

Irregular sleep patterns alter teens' brains, study
Irregular sleep patterns alter teens' brains, study
Researchers discovered that lack of sleep caused the different regions to reduce connectivity
Is Psyllium husk really ‘Nature’s Ozempic’? Here’s what experts say
Is Psyllium husk really ‘Nature’s Ozempic’? Here’s what experts say
Psyllium husk is considered an essential source of soluble fibre that softens stools and regulates digestion
Expedited biological ageing linked to dementia, stroke risk
Expedited biological ageing linked to dementia, stroke risk
Researchy revealed that individuals having short telomeres were at an 11% higher risk of developing one of the brain diseases
FDA recalls Zicam and Orajel swabs for Possible fungal contamination
FDA recalls Zicam and Orajel swabs for Possible fungal contamination
Fungi-contaminated swabs may cause serious infections, especially in children, immunocompromised individuals
Essential tips that you must know for expedited weight loss
Essential tips that you must know for expedited weight loss
Discover effective tips to get back on track after days of treating yourself
Real-world research finds reduced weight loss with GLP-1 drugs
Real-world research finds reduced weight loss with GLP-1 drugs
Study reveals that average patient reduced 8.7% of their entire body weight following a year
Biking may foster healthy brain aging, study
Biking may foster healthy brain aging, study
MRI brain scans indicated that cycling is associated with a larger hippocampus, research found
Doctors issue warning over new Covid variant 'Nimbus'
Doctors issue warning over new Covid variant 'Nimbus'
The latest variant of COVID 'Nimbu' symptoms include redness in the back of the mouth and swollen neck glands and more
Statins may decrease death risk in sepsis patient, study
Statins may decrease death risk in sepsis patient, study
Sepsis is an emergency condition in which the immune system gives an improper and inflammatory response to an infection
Appendix cancers see rise among millennials: New study reveals
Appendix cancers see rise among millennials: New study reveals
Rare appendix cancers have seen a rise in younger generations as per the latest findings
RFK Jr dismisses US CDC vaccine advisory committee
RFK Jr dismisses US CDC vaccine advisory committee
US Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has made a major move against vaccine in the US
Bowel cancer surge in young people: Scientists make groundbreaking discovery
Bowel cancer surge in young people: Scientists make groundbreaking discovery
In the UK, bowel cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths and affects young people at an alarming rate