Boost your brain with this everyday kitchen ingredient, says study

Boost your brain with this everyday kitchen ingredient, says study
Boost your brain with this everyday kitchen ingredient, says study 

A new study suggests that an everyday kitchen item could play a key role in protecting your memory!

The study, published in a medical journal called Scientific Reports revealed that eating foods high in copper, like potato skins may help the body prevent dementia.

Copper is an important nutrient that also supports several key functions in the body as it is believed to help with growth of babies, the development of brain, keeping the immune system strong and maintaining healthy bones.

In this long-term study, researchers from the Fourth Hospital of Hebei Medical University, China, used data from National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to study 2,420 American adults.

The researchers wanted to find out how eating copper in daily food affects thinking and memory skills, especially in people who had a stroke in the past.

According to the American Heart Association, "having a stroke may triple someone's risk for developing dementia within the following year."

The participants in the study were monitored for four years and their copper intake from food was measured by averaging what they eat over two separate 24 hours periods.

Researchers found that people who included more copper in their daily diet had better brain function than those who consumed less copper.

This is because copper, which is natural mineral found in small amounts in the body, helps to release iron which is important for carrying oxygen throughout the blood.

This process also helps to protect the brain from memory loss and thinking problem as people gets older.

The NHS advices that adults between 19 and 64 years old should try to get 1.2 milligrams of copper daily in their diet which can be in the form of potatoes, or other foods like wholegrains and beans.

However, the researchers have warned that too much copper can be harmful to the body.

Related
Read more : Health

'Old' brains significantly increase mortality risk, Alzheimer's, study
'Old' brains significantly increase mortality risk, Alzheimer's, study
Results indicated that 6–7% of individuals had “extremely youthful” or “extremely aged” brains

Researchers find how processed meat increases risk of chronic diseases
Researchers find how processed meat increases risk of chronic diseases
Results indicated that people who had one hot dog a day had an 11% increased risk of type 2 diabetes

Air pollution associated with common brain tumors, study
Air pollution associated with common brain tumors, study
Meningiomas are tumours that develop in the layers of tissue covering the brain and spinal cord

Malaria treatment breakthrough: First-ever treatment approved for newborns
Malaria treatment breakthrough: First-ever treatment approved for newborns
Malaria treatment gap closed after first drug approved for newborns and infants under 11 pounds

Breakthrough T1D 2025 and Mattel unveil first Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes
Breakthrough T1D 2025 and Mattel unveil first Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes
The Barbie doll consists of a CGM on her arm, a pink insulin pump, along with a handset with a CGM app to monitor her glucose levels

Legionnaires outbreak: 1 dead, 40 people sick in London, Ontario
Legionnaires outbreak: 1 dead, 40 people sick in London, Ontario
Legionnaires’ disease is a rare respiratory disease caused by Legionella bacteria that may lead to pneumonia

How obesity affect breast cancer risk in postmenopausal women?
How obesity affect breast cancer risk in postmenopausal women?
Development of type 2 diabetes did not appear to affect breast cancer risk related to BMI

New Covid strain takes over UK with unique symptoms
New Covid strain takes over UK with unique symptoms
Stratus consists of two strains, XFG and XFG.2, which constitute up to 30% of cases across the UK