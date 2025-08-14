Nova Scotia develops first menopause clinic in Atlantic Canada

In a progressive move, Nova Scotia's Health Department is gearing up to develop a Menopause Centre of Excellence, the first of its kind in Atlantic Canada,fulfilling a promise made by Tim Houston’s Progressive Conservatives.
Co-founder of the Menopause Society of Nova Scotia, Shawna O'Hearn, stated, "It's definitely overdue, by a long time. Decades, I would say."
According to department briefing notes, nearly 350,000 residents in the province are currently experiencing menopause, which confirmed that these women have yet to get the attention they need from our health-care system.
Consultations are currently underway, with the Menopause Society being a part of those conversations from the beginning, as reported by CBC.
O'Hearn further stated that the forthcoming project will include a multi-disciplinary team of professionals, including nurse practitioners, dietitians, physicians, and more.
She stated that the centre would provide an evidence-based resource as compared to “questionable information online.”
O'Hearn further said, "Women have not been trained or taught about the transition to menopause. People don't know that for up to 10 years they may experience symptoms associated with perimenopause."
She continued, "Many women are suffering when it's not necessary. We have treatments, we have options for women."
A Health Department statement didn’t provide the exact timeline for its launch; however, a project team is currently in place.
O'Hearn expressed hopefulness and mentioned, "I can just see so many Nova Scotians feeling heard and feeling well."
The Menopause Society is set to host the first menopause convention in Halifax in October.