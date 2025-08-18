Home / Health

Does black coffee help in weight loss? Science-backed benefits

Discover a few essential benefits of consuming black coffee daily for overall wellness

Does black coffee help in weight loss? Science-backed benefits
Does black coffee help in weight loss? Science-backed benefits

Black coffee isn’t only a caffeine boost, but it's also packed with energy and antioxidants. It supports weight loss, increases focus, and significantly contributes to maintain your health.

Discover a few essential benefits of consuming black coffee daily for overall wellness.

Benefits of black coffee

Black coffee contains caffeine, which helps your mind focus and boost your energy and physical skills.

Improves mental health

Consuming black coffee may help decrease the symptoms of depression, due to its rich antioxidants properties that positively impact your brain activity and maintain mental health

Additionally, black coffee helps minimise inflammation and stimulates mood-regulating neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin.

Manage blood pressure

If you are a hypertensive individual, using black coffee will do wonders for you by helping lower your blood pressure and support vascular health, reducing the risk of cardiac events due to its antioxidants properties.

Boosts metabolism and helps reduce weight 

Drinking Black coffee may help reduce calories, contributing to your weight loss. It helps suppress appetite, simplifying to control calorie consumption.

You Might Like:

What is VEXAS syndrome? Rare genetic condition associated with inflammation

What is VEXAS syndrome? Rare genetic condition associated with inflammation
VEXAS syndrome is marked by repeated inflammation as the immune system attacks the body’s own cells

This common food could help you sleep better, study finds

This common food could help you sleep better, study finds
Including this fruit in your daily diet may support better sleep naturally

Some children benefit from exposure therapy to food allergens, study

Some children benefit from exposure therapy to food allergens, study
Blood of children who received benefit from exposure therapy indicated reduced levels of immunoglobulins, cytokines, more

Experts urge vaccinations as measles cases surge across 10 countries

Experts urge vaccinations as measles cases surge across 10 countries
Up to 108,000 measles cases have been confirmed worldwide this year, with Europe, Africa, and the eastern Mediterranean

Sudan faces alarming rise in Cholera deaths

Sudan faces alarming rise in Cholera deaths
Cholera is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, a bacterial disease, spread via contaminated water and food

Eli Lilly increases price of weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro in UK

Eli Lilly increases price of weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro in UK
Eli Lilly will significantly rise the price of Mounjaro in the UK by up to 170% from September

Nova Scotia develops first menopause clinic in Atlantic Canada

Nova Scotia develops first menopause clinic in Atlantic Canada
Health Department didn’t provide the exact timeline for its launch; however, a project team is currently in place

CDC data reveals states with highest COVID cases now as 'stratus' variant spreads

CDC data reveals states with highest COVID cases now as 'stratus' variant spreads
New variant of covid symptoms may include hoarseness, fever, redness in the back of the mouth and swollen neck glands, more

Federal cuts to mRNA vaccine development will impact vermont vaccine readiness

Federal cuts to mRNA vaccine development will impact vermont vaccine readiness
These cuts in mRNA vaccines have mainly affected infectious disease vaccine research.

60-year-old man develops bromism after taking dietary advice from ChatGPT

60-year-old man develops bromism after taking dietary advice from ChatGPT
The patient developed symptoms, including paranoia, excessive thirst, psychosis, and insomnia

Losing weight before IVF linked to higher pregnancy chances, study

Losing weight before IVF linked to higher pregnancy chances, study
Weight loss interventions were not linked to pregnancy loss, and their effect on live birth rates remained under wraps.

Thousands of men getting unnecessary treatment for prostate cancer in UK

Thousands of men getting unnecessary treatment for prostate cancer in UK
In the UK, over 56,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer annually, among them nearly 6,500 men opt for monitoring