Experts urge vaccinations as measles cases surge across 10 countries

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported an alarming increase in measles cases across the US, surging over 10,000 cases, and confirmed 18 deaths in 2025.
It further reported that the infections exponentially raised at a speed 34 times higher than in 2024. The outbreaks are associated with low vaccination coverage, with 89% of cases in unvaccinated individuals.
The PAHO urged countries with rapidly spreading disease to strengthen immunisation campaigns, especially immuno-compromised people, pregnant women, and infants.
Daniel Salas, MD, MPH, stated, “Measles is preventable with a very safe and effective vaccine.”
Apart from the US, Measles cases significantly risen in 10 countries, with Canada reporting 4,548 cases, followed by Mexico (3,911).
Many outbreaks are linked to Mennonite communities in Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Belize, Brazil, and Peru.
This significant rise poses a threat to the Americas’ measles elimination status, first accomplished in 2016.
Brazil and Venezuela also lost their status; however, they successfully managed to regain it in 2023-2024.
Up to 108,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide this year, with Europe, Africa, and the eastern Mediterranean remaining the hardest-hit places.
In the US, New Mexico has 100 cases this year, unvaccinated people, while Idaho has confirmed two cases.
Health experts have urged to take precautionary measures and ensure to get vaccinated before travelling to high-risk areas.